Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency’ slated to release on…

  • by Web Desk
  • June 25, 2024
Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency is finally going to be released soon after multiple delays.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, June 25, the actress revealed that the upcoming film will hit the cinemas on September 6, 2024.

“The Beginning of the 50th Year of Independent India’s Darkest Chapter, Announcing #KanganaRanaut’s #Emergency In Cinemas on 6th September 2024,” penned the Queen actress.

Ranaut additionally wrote, “The Explosive Saga of The Most Controversial Episode of The History of Indian Democracy, #EmergencyOn6Sept in cinemas worldwide.”


Initially supposed to release in October-November 2023, the film got rescheduled to present in the theatre on June 14, 2024 but was again postponed due to 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Now the movie has once again announced its release date which is September 6, 2024.

The audience is already seen showing its excitement for the highly-anticipated movie.

A fan commented on the post, “Too much excited this movie is perfect for u.”

“One more national award on its way...” another exclaimed excitedly.

Emergency is an upcoming biographical political drama which focuses on the story of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who declared a state of emergency when the country became exposed to internet as well as external threats.

Besides Kangana Ranaut, the cast also includes Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade and Mahima Chaudhry.

