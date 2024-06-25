Entertainment

Jennifer Garner in tears remembering late father on 'Today' show

Jennifer Garner lost her beloved father, William John Garner, on March 30, 2024

  June 25, 2024
Jennifer Garner struggled to hold back tears as she remembered her father, William John Garner, who passed away earlier this year.

During her appearance at Today Show for a cooking segment along with mother Patricia Ann, the conversation turned emotional as they discussed the sad demise of Mr. Garner.

Speaking to Today show host Hoda Kotb, Garner’s mother shared, “I pretty much decided before [his husband’s death] that I would be alright.”

"I was so worried about being a widow, and then one day I had an epiphany, 'You will be alright.' And I really have been alright,” she added.

Pat went on to share, "I miss him and I so wanted to tell him I was going to be on the Today Show,"

Reflecting on her mom’s remark, Garner expressed, "He would be thrilled. He loved how much people love you."

The Daredevil actress further gushed about her parents with teary eyes, noting, "How lucky to grow up with parents like mine. I'm always aware of it. My sisters and I are."

Jennifer Garner, who is a mother of three children with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, had announced the sad demise of her father on Instagram on April 1.

