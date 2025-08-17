JoJo Siwa reveals exciting baby plans with boyfriend Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa has opened up about her plans to start a family as her romance with boyfriend Chris Hughes blooms.
Recently, the Dance Moms star sat down with The Sun, where she was asked whether she still wants children as after being forced to deny speculation about her pregnancy.
“I crave them, I absolutely would love to have babies, it's absolutely in my future and I don't think it's that far away,” Siwa expressed.
She went on to say, “I'm at a place in my life where my career by no means is slowing down, but my career is at a point where it works and it runs and I know how to do everything that I'm doing and I'm not learning anything new, so I'm at a great place with that.”
“Obviously I have a great boy in my life, there's a lot of things to happen before then, but definitely want kids,” the 22-year-old added.
Siwa’s comments comes months after she addressed rumors about being pregnant in June after a loved-up TikTok video with boyfriend Chris sent fans wild with speculation.
At the time, shea joined in on the speculation by playing the viral game “Two Truths and a Lie” with her fans.
Jojo Siwa and Chris Hughes cemented their relationship in May after meeting in the Celebrity Big Brother house in April.