Justin Bieber sends heartfelt wish to half-sister on her 7th birthday: See

Bay Bieber is the youngest half-sibling of Justin Bieber, born to his father, Jeremy Bieber and stepmother, Chelsey Bieber

Justin Bieber is celebrating his sweet sister’s special day with an extra sweet wish.

On Sunday, August 17, the Swag hitmaker took to his official Instagram Stories to ring in the 7th birthday of his youngest half-sibling, Bay Bieber.

Sharing an adorable clip of Bay on his stories, featuring the 7-year-old cutely singing what appeared to be a rhyme, the Sorry singer wished, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @baybieber.”

He also expressed his love for the young one, writing, “Love u with all my heartskiii hehe.”

P.C. Instagram/lilbieber
This sweet update from Justin Bieber came just an hour after he shared a heartwarming photo with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

The duo went out for a fun night out with their friends, including Kendall Jenner.

“secrets out we’re dating!” commented Hailey on the post.

Who is Bay Bieber?

Born on August 16, 2018, Bay Bieber is Justin Bieber’s youngest half-sister, the daughter of his father, Jeremy Bieber, and stepmother, Chelsey Bieber.

She is known for her presence on social media, where her Jeremy and Chelsey share updates about her life as a cheerleader, kid model, and influencer.

How many half-siblings does Justin Bieber have?

Justin Bieber has three half-siblings – Jazmyn, 16, Jaxon, 15, and Bay, 7 – on his dad, Jeremy Bieber’s side.

