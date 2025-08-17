Khloe Kardashian drops sweet comment on Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner’s new snap

Home / Entertainment

Justin Bieber shared a rare photo with wife, Hailey Bieber’s best friend, Kendall Jenner, in new post

There’s no way Khloe Kardashian won’t react when her sister Kendall Jenner is in the frame.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, August 16, Justin Bieber shared a rare snap of himself with his wife, Hailey Bieber’s best friend at an LA bar, sparking a frenzy among fans.

However, it wasn’t just the fans who were excited to see the duo together, as Justin’s wife Hailey and Kendall’s sister Khloe also jumped in with comments on the post.

The snap featured the Swag hitmaker seated on a stool, holding a drink, fully immersed in a conversation with the 29-year-old model and socialite.

Meanwhile, Kendall was seen communicating with the Sorry singer, animatedly using hand gestures.

Reacting to the duo’s photo, Khloe Kardashian dropped three red heart emojis in the comments.

“It’s always Kendall telling a story with her hands,” quipped Hailey Bieber.

Hours after the post, Justin Bieber once again took to his social media handle to drop a three-slide carousel that opened with a snap of him and Hailey, followed by the singer’s photos with his boy gang.

The image showed the Daisies singer flashing a bright smile as he captured the selfie, while the Rhode founder adorably beamed as she posed for the lens.

