Madonna marks milestone occasion in Italy with her four kids

Madonna celebrated her 67th birthday surrounded by her kids as she enjoyed the famous Palio di Siena in Tuscany, Italy.
On Saturday, August 16, the Material Girl crooner observed the Italian horse race – which has been part of the city since mediaeval times – with her loved ones.
The mother-of-six was beaming as she spent time with Malawi-born twin daughters Stella and Estere, 12, who she adopted in 2017.
She was also seen with her DJ son Rocco, 25, who she shares with director Guy Ritchie.
Furthermore, her eldest daughter Lourdes, 28, also joined in on the fun, as she was seen overlooking the race in a casual fit with her siblings.
Madonna is also mother to 19-year-old daughter Chifundo "Mercy" James Kambewa Ciccone.
Mercy was a four-year-old orphan suffering from malaria when the Popular singer adopted her in 2007, leading to a three-year legal battle due to her being a two-time divorcée.
Her son David Banda, 19, whom she adopted in 2006, when he was just 13 months old, while she funded an orphanage in Malawi, was not in attendance at the family outing.
Last month, Madonna sent fans into a frenzy as she teased her upcoming new music in new social media snaps.
She confirmed earlier this year that her upcoming album will be a sequel to her 2005 hit Confessions On a Dance Floor.
Sharing an update to Instagram in February, where Madonna was seen sitting behind a drum kit in one snap, while in others she could be seen singing into a microphone, giving fans a sight to behold.
The pop icon captioned the post, "My Valentine's Day gift to all my fans is to let you know I'm putting my heart and soul into my new music and I can't wait to share it with you!"
Notably, the new album will be her first since 2019's Madame X, and no release date has been revealed by the seven-time Grammy winner.