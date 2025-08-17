 ‘Superman and Priscilla’ actor Terence Stamp dies at 87

Terence Stamp, known for his roles in Superman and Priscilla, has passed away at the age of 87.
In a somber statement to Reuters, the actor's family confirmed that he died on Sunday, August` 17.
"He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come," they said in a statement to the outlet.
It further added, "We ask for privacy at this sad time."
Born in London in 1938, Stamp started his career with 1962’s Billy Budd, in which he played the title role and even received an Oscar nomination for it.
The legendary actor famously played General Zod in 1978’s Superman and 1980’s Superman II.
He also appeared in Wall Street, The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, The Haunted Mansion and 1999’s Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.
His other notable credits are 2005’s Elektra, 2008’s Get Smart and Valkyrie, 2011’s The Adjustment Bureau, 2019’s Murder Mystery and 2021’s Last Night in Soho.
Terence Stamp also made a few TV appearances during his decades-long career, including the role of Jor-El, Superman’s biological father, on the series Smallville.
The actor also received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor and won the Golden Globe for most promising male newcomer.