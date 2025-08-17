Home / Entertainment

‘Superman and Priscilla’ actor Terence Stamp dies at 87

Terence Stamp famously played General Zod in 1978’s 'Superman' and 1980’s 'Superman II'

‘Superman and Priscilla’ actor Terence Stamp dies at 87
 ‘Superman and Priscilla’ actor Terence Stamp dies at 87

Terence Stamp, known for his roles in Superman and Priscilla, has passed away at the age of 87.

In a somber statement to Reuters, the actor's family confirmed that he died on Sunday, August` 17.

"He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come," they said in a statement to the outlet.

It further added, "We ask for privacy at this sad time."

Born in London in 1938, Stamp started his career with 1962’s Billy Budd, in which he played the title role and even received an Oscar nomination for it.

The legendary actor famously played General Zod in 1978’s Superman and 1980’s Superman II.

He also appeared in Wall Street, The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, The Haunted Mansion and 1999’s Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

His other notable credits are 2005’s Elektra, 2008’s Get Smart and Valkyrie, 2011’s The Adjustment Bureau, 2019’s Murder Mystery and 2021’s Last Night in Soho.

Terence Stamp also made a few TV appearances during his decades-long career, including the role of Jor-El, Superman’s biological father, on the series Smallville.

The actor also received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor and won the Golden Globe for most promising male newcomer. 

You Might Like:

JoJo Siwa reveals exciting baby plans with boyfriend Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa reveals exciting baby plans with boyfriend Chris Hughes
Jojo Siwa and Chris Hughes cemented their relationship in May after meeting in the 'Celebrity Big Brother UK'

Khloe Kardashian drops sweet comment on Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner’s new snap

Khloe Kardashian drops sweet comment on Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner’s new snap
Justin Bieber shared a rare photo with wife, Hailey Bieber’s best friend, Kendall Jenner, in new post

Jenna Ortega slays chic look at Sydney airport after ‘Wednesday’ premiere

Jenna Ortega slays chic look at Sydney airport after ‘Wednesday’ premiere
The 'Death of a Unicorn' star has been debuting gothic-inspired ensembles during 'Wednesday' S2 tour

Justin Bieber sends heartfelt wish to half-sister on her 7th birthday: See

Justin Bieber sends heartfelt wish to half-sister on her 7th birthday: See
Bay Bieber is the youngest half-sibling of Justin Bieber, born to his father, Jeremy Bieber and stepmother, Chelsey Bieber

Camila Cabello drops lively glimpses from Yours, C tour Osaka show

Camila Cabello drops lively glimpses from Yours, C tour Osaka show
The ‘Worth It’ hitmaker pens sweet thank you note for Japanese fans after performing electrifying concert

Chris Hemsworth’s fitness app faces major shakeup as star rings in birthday

Chris Hemsworth’s fitness app faces major shakeup as star rings in birthday
The Centre app was sold by the Australian actor last year for a $100 million deal to Jeff Bezos' brother Mark Bezos

James Gunn teases early start for next ‘Superman’ movie

James Gunn teases early start for next ‘Superman’ movie
The DC boss revealed major update on upcoming 'Superman' follow-up

Madonna marks milestone occasion in Italy with her four kids

Madonna marks milestone occasion in Italy with her four kids
The Queen of Pop has teased new music on social media with no details about the release

Meryl Streep finds new husband in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Meryl Streep finds new husband in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'
Meryl Streep marked her return for the upcoming sequel along with Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt

Hailey Bieber pokes fun at Kendall Jenner on Justin’s new snap

Hailey Bieber pokes fun at Kendall Jenner on Justin’s new snap
The 'Peaches' dropped a rare photo of himself with Kendall Jenner

Aubrey Plaza excited for new challenge with Heidi Fleiss' biopic

Aubrey Plaza excited for new challenge with Heidi Fleiss' biopic
The 'Parks and Recreation' alum will portray Heidi Fleiss in the first project since husband Jeff Baena's passing

Gal Gadot finally opens up on ‘Snow White’ box office failure

Gal Gadot finally opens up on ‘Snow White’ box office failure
The 'Wonder Woman' star blamed political narrative for the box office failure of 'Snow White'