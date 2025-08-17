Camila Cabello drops lively glimpses from Yours, C tour Osaka show

Camila Cabello is extremely grateful to her Japanese fans for their love and support.
After delivering an electrifying performance in Osaka on Saturday, August 16, as part of her Yours, C tour, the 28-year-old American singer-songwriter turned to Instagram to share a carousel of striking photos from the concert.
The gallery opened with a snap of the Worth It singer in a stunning beige corset, enjoying a bowl of noodles in what appeared to be her hotel room.
In the next black-and-white photo, Cabello was seen rocking the stage with a high-energy performance, delivering her very best.
The third featured the My Oh My songstress captivating hundreds of fans with her soulful performance, as the towering Osaka Wheel provided a striking backdrop.
As the gallery continued, it showcased more heartwarming moments of Camila Cabello and her joyful fans.
In the post, the That’s My Girl singer also expressed gratitude to fans for showering her with love and showing up to the concert despite the “insane heat.”
“thank you Osaka for bearing that insane heat with us and for generally being the cutest !!!” she captioned.
The songstress also addressed her Tokyo fans ahead of the August 17 concert, writing, “see you in a minute Tokyo.”
Camila Cabello is scheduled to perform at Zozo Marina Stadium in Chiba, Japan, today, August 17, 2025.