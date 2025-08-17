Home / Entertainment

Camila Cabello drops lively glimpses from Yours, C tour Osaka show

The ‘Worth It’ hitmaker pens sweet thank you note for Japanese fans after performing electrifying concert

Camila Cabello drops lively glimpses from Yours, C tour Osaka show
Camila Cabello drops lively glimpses from Yours, C tour Osaka show

Camila Cabello is extremely grateful to her Japanese fans for their love and support.

After delivering an electrifying performance in Osaka on Saturday, August 16, as part of her Yours, C tour, the 28-year-old American singer-songwriter turned to Instagram to share a carousel of striking photos from the concert.

The gallery opened with a snap of the Worth It singer in a stunning beige corset, enjoying a bowl of noodles in what appeared to be her hotel room.

In the next black-and-white photo, Cabello was seen rocking the stage with a high-energy performance, delivering her very best.

The third featured the My Oh My songstress captivating hundreds of fans with her soulful performance, as the towering Osaka Wheel provided a striking backdrop.


As the gallery continued, it showcased more heartwarming moments of Camila Cabello and her joyful fans.

In the post, the That’s My Girl singer also expressed gratitude to fans for showering her with love and showing up to the concert despite the “insane heat.”

“thank you Osaka for bearing that insane heat with us and for generally being the cutest !!!” she captioned.

The songstress also addressed her Tokyo fans ahead of the August 17 concert, writing, “see you in a minute Tokyo.”

Camila Cabello is scheduled to perform at Zozo Marina Stadium in Chiba, Japan, today, August 17, 2025.

You Might Like:

Jenna Ortega slays casual chic at Sydney airport after ‘Wednesday’ premiere

Jenna Ortega slays casual chic at Sydney airport after ‘Wednesday’ premiere
The 'Death of a Unicorn' star has been debuting gothic-inspired ensembles during 'Wednesday' S2 tour

Justin Bieber sends heartfelt wish to half-sister on her 7th birthday: See

Justin Bieber sends heartfelt wish to half-sister on her 7th birthday: See
Bay Bieber is the youngest half-sibling of Justin Bieber, born to his father, Jeremy Bieber and stepmother, Chelsey Bieber

Chris Hemsworth’s fitness app faces major shakeup as star rings in birthday

Chris Hemsworth’s fitness app faces major shakeup as star rings in birthday
The Centre app was sold by the Australian actor last year for a $100 million deal to Jeff Bezos' brother Mark Bezos

James Gunn teases early start for next ‘Superman’ movie

James Gunn teases early start for next ‘Superman’ movie
The DC boss revealed major update on upcoming 'Superman' follow-up

Madonna marks milestone occasion in Italy with her four kids

Madonna marks milestone occasion in Italy with her four kids
The Queen of Pop has teased new music on social media with no details about the release

Meryl Streep finds new husband in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Meryl Streep finds new husband in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'
Meryl Streep marked her return for the upcoming sequel along with Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt

Hailey Bieber pokes fun at Kendall Jenner on Justin’s new snap

Hailey Bieber pokes fun at Kendall Jenner on Justin’s new snap
The 'Peaches' dropped a rare photo of himself with Kendall Jenner

Aubrey Plaza excited for new challenge with Heidi Fleiss' biopic

Aubrey Plaza excited for new challenge with Heidi Fleiss' biopic
The 'Parks and Recreation' alum will portray Heidi Fleiss in the first project since husband Jeff Baena's passing

Gal Gadot finally opens up on ‘Snow White’ box office failure

Gal Gadot finally opens up on ‘Snow White’ box office failure
The 'Wonder Woman' star blamed political narrative for the box office failure of 'Snow White'

Sydney Sweeney's 'Americana' takes heat after controversial Jeans ad

Sydney Sweeney's 'Americana' takes heat after controversial Jeans ad
'The White Lotus' alum has faced backlash over her American Eagle ad for allegedly promoting eugenics

Pete Davidson feels 'horrible' about girlfriend's pregnancy for this reason

Pete Davidson feels 'horrible' about girlfriend's pregnancy for this reason
The 'Saturday Night Live' alum and Elsie Hewitt announced their first pregnancy last month via social media

Emma Stone recalls awkward encounter between her mom & Angelina Jolie

Emma Stone recalls awkward encounter between her mom & Angelina Jolie
The 'Poor Things' star recalled an encounter between her mom, Krista Stone, and the 'Maria' star at 2011 Golden Globe