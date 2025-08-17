Jenna Ortega slays chic look at Sydney airport after ‘Wednesday’ premiere

Jenna Ortega has turned airport into her personal runway as she jetted out of Sydney following the whirlwind Australian premiere of Wednesday.
On Sunday, August 17, the 22-year-old actress swapped her signature Wednesday glam for a laid-back airport look after donning an array of Gothic ensembles during her visit.
She showcased her toned legs in a pair of tiny denim shorts which she paired with a sleek black leather coat from Gimaguas
She completed her airport look with chunky Dior biker boots and a Hammitt handbag, looking as stylish as ever.
Jenna let her natural beauty shine as she appeared to have on minimal makeup and shielded her eyes with a pair of oval sunglasses.
In the images, obtained by Daily Mail, the Death of a Unicorn actress was seen talking on a call while speaking into the microphone on her wired headphones.
Jenna’s chic look comes after she debuted a slew of edgy looks during Wednesday promotional tour in Australia last week
Her Sydney tour made headlines not just for her striking fashion, but also for the major show spoilers revealed during the event.
During the event, held on Sydney's Cockatoo Island, Jenna, her co-star Emma Myers and director Tim Burton made appearances, where Gwendoline Christie emerged from behind a moon backdrop.
Gwendoline surprised fans by revealing that her character, Nevermore Academy headmistress Larissa Weems, will return from the dead in season two.