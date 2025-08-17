Princess Kate goes furniture hunting as Wales Family plans big move

Princess Kate was spotted browsing a storehouse on the Windsor Estate over the summer.
The Princess of Wales was seen by locals at the storehouse where the royals’ surplus furniture and antiques are sold to the public.
Kate’s sighting made headlines after it was revealed that the Pince and the Princess of Wales would move from Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge in Windsor with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
According to GB News, the Princess of Wales appeared to be selecting pieces for Forest Lodge.
Princess Kate is believed to have picked out was a 24-seater dining table, with sources noting it was a practical purchase given the considerable upscaling from their current home.
“This house is much larger than Adelaide Cottage,” an insider told Daily Mail.
They further added, “There is a dining room and drawing room which require substantial pieces of furniture."
The future king and queen are also reportedly renovating the 300-year-old Georgian manor.
A planning application lodged in June confirmed that both internal and external work is already underway.
The Prince and Princess are personally funding the move and paying rent out of their own pocket, with no additional cost to the taxpayer, as per The Sun.