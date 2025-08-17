Chris Hemsworth’s fitness app faces major shakeup as star rings in birthday

Chris Hemsworth's wellness legacy has been hit with a major overhaul a year after the Thor star sold his $100 million empire.
The fitness app called Centr has officially shut its Melbourne headquarters door and sacked 15 Australian workers, as the company shifts its focus on the US.
Chris reportedly sold the app a year ago for $100 million to HighPost Capital, a private equity firm co-founded by Jeff Bezos' brother, Mark Bezos.
A spokesperson for Centr confirmed this week that the Melbourne office will no longer operate, and only a few Aussie employees will remain on board in remote roles.
Until recently, the Melbourne office served as the app's hub for content creation, customer service, and sales and marketing for Australia, New Zealand, and Asia.
Chris launched Centr in 2019, utilising his global fame and shredded physique to attract subscribers to the platform, which offers high-intensity workouts, meditation routines, meal plans and wellness tips.
At the time of the sale, a Centr representative said The Avengers star would keep an active role in the company and was still a major shareholder.
The company's website retains Chris Hemsworth's image as founder and carries his endorsement.