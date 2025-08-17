Home / Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth’s fitness app faces major shakeup as star rings in birthday

The Centre app was sold by the Australian actor last year for a $100 million deal to Jeff Bezos' brother Mark Bezos

Chris Hemsworth’s fitness app faces major shakeup as star rings in birthday
Chris Hemsworth’s fitness app faces major shakeup as star rings in birthday

Chris Hemsworth's wellness legacy has been hit with a major overhaul a year after the Thor star sold his $100 million empire.

The fitness app called Centr has officially shut its Melbourne headquarters door and sacked 15 Australian workers, as the company shifts its focus on the US.

Chris reportedly sold the app a year ago for $100 million to HighPost Capital, a private equity firm co-founded by Jeff Bezos' brother, Mark Bezos.

A spokesperson for Centr confirmed this week that the Melbourne office will no longer operate, and only a few Aussie employees will remain on board in remote roles.

The news came as Chris was seemingly enjoying his 42nd Birthday – on August 11 – surrounded by his family and friends.

On Saturday, August 16, the Extraction actor turned to his Instagram account to share a snap from his birthday bash, where he could be seen sitting in front of stunning cake.


The social media post was captioned, noting, A huge (slightly belated) thank you for all the birthday love this week."

"Another lap around the sun complete - grateful to be cruising through this tiny blip in time, surrounded by such brilliant people and unforgettable memories."

Until recently, the Melbourne office served as the app's hub for content creation, customer service, and sales and marketing for Australia, New Zealand, and Asia.

Chris launched Centr in 2019, utilising his global fame and shredded physique to attract subscribers to the platform, which offers high-intensity workouts, meditation routines, meal plans and wellness tips.

At the time of the sale, a Centr representative said The Avengers star would keep an active role in the company and was still a major shareholder.

The company's website retains Chris Hemsworth's image as founder and carries his endorsement. 

You Might Like:

James Gunn teases early start for next ‘Superman’ movie

James Gunn teases early start for next ‘Superman’ movie
The DC boss revealed major update on upcoming 'Superman' follow-up

Madonna marks milestone occasion in Italy with her four kids

Madonna marks milestone occasion in Italy with her four kids
The Queen of Pop has teased new music on social media with no details about the release

Meryl Streep finds new husband in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Meryl Streep finds new husband in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'
Meryl Streep marked her return for the upcoming sequel along with Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt

Hailey Bieber pokes fun at Kendall Jenner on Justin’s new snap

Hailey Bieber pokes fun at Kendall Jenner on Justin’s new snap
The 'Peaches' dropped a rare photo of himself with Kendall Jenner

Aubrey Plaza excited for new challenge with Heidi Fleiss' biopic

Aubrey Plaza excited for new challenge with Heidi Fleiss' biopic
The 'Parks and Recreation' alum will portray Heidi Fleiss in the first project since husband Jeff Baena's passing

Gal Gadot finally opens up on ‘Snow White’ box office failure

Gal Gadot finally opens up on ‘Snow White’ box office failure
The 'Wonder Woman' star blamed political narrative for the box office failure of 'Snow White'

Sydney Sweeney's 'Americana' takes heat after controversial Jeans ad

Sydney Sweeney's 'Americana' takes heat after controversial Jeans ad
'The White Lotus' alum has faced backlash over her American Eagle ad for allegedly promoting eugenics

Pete Davidson feels 'horrible' about girlfriend's pregnancy for this reason

Pete Davidson feels 'horrible' about girlfriend's pregnancy for this reason
The 'Saturday Night Live' alum and Elsie Hewitt announced their first pregnancy last month via social media

Emma Stone recalls awkward encounter between her mom & Angelina Jolie

Emma Stone recalls awkward encounter between her mom & Angelina Jolie
The 'Poor Things' star recalled an encounter between her mom, Krista Stone, and the 'Maria' star at 2011 Golden Globe

Kim Kardashian shares heart-melting photo with late dad Robert Kardashian

Kim Kardashian shares heart-melting photo with late dad Robert Kardashian
‘The Kardashians’ alum sends internet into a meltdown with an adorable throwback snap with parents Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian

Mariah Carey wraps UK shows with heartfelt thanks to ‘wonderful’ fans

Mariah Carey wraps UK shows with heartfelt thanks to ‘wonderful’ fans
The ‘Emotions’ singer performed three thrilling shows in England as part of her The Celebration of Mimi tour

Kim Kardashian flaunts jaw-dropping new look after health update

Kim Kardashian flaunts jaw-dropping new look after health update
'The Kardashians' star stunned fans by showing off her new look