Fans root for Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’: ‘100cr,+ loading’

Stree is back in action to haunt the men out there!
On Tuesday, June 25, Maddock Films released the trailer of Stree 2 on their official Instagram and YouTube accounts.
“Iss baar Chanderi mein azaadi ke din hoga aatank! The legend returns this INDEPENDENCE DAY, 15th August 2024!” announced the production company on Instagram.
The audience buzzed with thrill soon as they watched the teaser of the hotly-anticipated film.
A fan commented, “Another 100cr,+ loading," with another writing, "Best teaser of the year."
“O STREE WE LOVE YOU,” one of the enthusiasts exclaimed. One more penned, “Can't wait for the full movie.”
Stree 2 is the second sequel of 2018 released Stree, which also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi in the main roles.
The eagerly-awaited movie will be a follow-up of the first installment and will take the viewers on a thrilling rollercoaster ride as the teaser seems to promise.
Stree 2 will hit the theatres on August 15, 2024, the Independence Day of India.
After its theatrical run, the film will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video.