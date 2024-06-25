Entertainment

Eddie Murphy confirms 'Shrek 5' and 'Donkey' Spinoff in the works

Eddie Murphy has voiced the beloved character of Donkey since the original 'Shrek' film debuted in 2001

  • by Web Desk
  • June 25, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Eddie Murphy has treated fans to a double dose of excitement, announcing that Shrek 5 is currently in production, while a Donkey film is also in the pipeline.

In a recent interview with Collider Magazine via Deadline, Murphy, who has voiced the beloved character of Donkey in the Shrek films, revealed that he’s already recorded the first act of Shrek 5.

“We started doing Shrek 4 or [Shrek] 5 months ago,” he revealed.

Murphy went on to share, “I did this, I recorded the first act [of Shrek 5], and we’ll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up. Shrek is coming out.”

However, Murphy shared another good news with fans.

“Shrek is coming out, and Donkey’s gonna have his own movie. We’re gonna do Donkey as well. So we’re gonna do a Shrek, and we’re doing a Donkey [movie],” he spilled.

When asked if he recording both projects simultaneously, Murphy clarified, “No, not at the same time."

"I started recording Shrek, I think it's coming out in 2025, and we're doing a Donkey one next," he concluded.

More details of the films are yet to be announced.

