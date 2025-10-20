Entertainment

Cate Blanchett teams up with King Charles for inspiring new project

The ‘Black Bag’ actress and the British monarch join forces to celebrate milestone anniversary, supporting an impactful project

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |

Cate Blanchett teams up with King Charles for inspiring new project


The entertainment and royal worlds have come together for a high-profile collaboration!

To celebrate the milestone 25th anniversary of Millenium Seed Bank (MSB) – a global seed conservation facility located in the UK at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew – Cate Blanchett and King Charles teamed up with the organization for its new project.

On Monday, October 20, MSB released a new podcast series, titled Unearthed: The Need for Seeds, featuring the British monarch and the Black Bag actress in her role as the Ambassador of Wakehurst – a house of botanic gardens in West Sussex.

For the series, the duo sat down with Kew seed scientist Dr. Elinor Breman in the private gardens of Windsor Castle, where the actress stated, “The only frustration for me about inaction on climate change is that there’s so many extraordinary initiatives right there ready to be scaled up. There’s a willingness there, but there’s just not the direction of the funds.”

Replying to Cate, King Charles said, “And there’s that lack of awareness too, as you were saying, about the actual detail of all these things.”

During the podcast, the trio discussed MSB’s history, achievements, and global work, including in Australia and South Africa.

As they spoke about the future potential of the project, Dr. Breman showed Cate and King Charles the plants, seeds, and conservation test kits.

The Millennium Seed Bank project focuses on conserving seeds from endangered plants worldwide to protect biodiversity and support future restoration. It aids research and education on plant conservation and ecosystem sustainability.

You Might Like:

Taylor Swift lights up Travis Kelce’s post-game party after cheering him on

Taylor Swift lights up Travis Kelce’s post-game party after cheering him on
‘The Life of a Showgirl’ hitmaker was spotted cheering on fiancé Travis Kelce at Chiefs vs. Raiders game at Arrowhead Stadium

Anthony Jackson, six-string contrabass trailblazer and bassist, dies at 73

Anthony Jackson, six-string contrabass trailblazer and bassist, dies at 73
Legendary bassist Anthony Jackson who worked with Madonna passes away at age 73

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau, to JFK, Marilyn Monroe 5 secret hookups that left fans speechless

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau, to JFK, Marilyn Monroe 5 secret hookups that left fans speechless
Inside history's most explosive celebrity-politician affairs that shook the world

Brandy reveals shocking truth behind abrupt mid-show exit in new statement

Brandy reveals shocking truth behind abrupt mid-show exit in new statement
The ‘Missing You’ singer left fans disappointed by suddenly leaving stage mid-performance during The Boy is Mine tour’s Chicago show

Sabrina Carpenter blows up internet with electrifying video after ‘SNL’ debut

Sabrina Carpenter blows up internet with electrifying video after ‘SNL’ debut
The ‘Manchild’ hitmaker sparks wild frenzy on social media after her upbeat appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on her face mask Academy Museum Gala look

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on her face mask Academy Museum Gala look
Kim Kardashian opens up about inspiration behind her bold look on the Academy Museum Gala red carpet

Kylie Jenner celebrates 10th anniversary of her brand with Kim, Kris, Kendall

Kylie Jenner celebrates 10th anniversary of her brand with Kim, Kris, Kendall
Kylie Jenner receives support from Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner

Jacob Elordi compares ‘Euphoria’ season 3 secrets to ‘FBI Files’

Jacob Elordi compares ‘Euphoria’ season 3 secrets to ‘FBI Files’
Jacob Elordi breaks silence on 'Euphoria' season 3 'storyline' and plot twist

Taylor Swift receives surprise message from aquarium after Swifties raise $2.3M

Taylor Swift receives surprise message from aquarium after Swifties raise $2.3M
Aquarium sends Taylor Swift a heartfelt message after her fans raised millions of dollars

Tom Holland joined by Sadie Sink on ‘Spider-Man’ set for first time after injury

Tom Holland joined by Sadie Sink on ‘Spider-Man’ set for first time after injury
Tom Holland powers through intense 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' scenes with Sadie Sink after injury setback

Sabrina Carpenter makes bizarre confession during 'Saturday Night Live'

Sabrina Carpenter makes bizarre confession during 'Saturday Night Live'
The 'Short n' Sweet' crooner's bizarre 'SNL' admission leaves fans speechless

Is Taylor Swift going to attend Chiefs game today to cheer Travis Kelce?

Is Taylor Swift going to attend Chiefs game today to cheer Travis Kelce?
Taylor Swift typically does not publicly announce her attendance, keeping fans guessing about her presence