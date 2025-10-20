Jacob Elordi compares ‘Euphoria’ season 3 secrets to ‘FBI Files’

Jacob Elordi has spilled secret beans about the high-level security protocols for the upcoming season of Euphoria.
During his appearance at the Academy Museum Gala red carpet, The Kissing Booth star revealed what fans can expect in the new season.
During a chat with Variety, he said, “It was incredible, man. It was incredibly liberating. I got to play something so sort of far out from what I’ve done before.”
While talking about filming, Jacob shared, “Everybody shoots at different storylines. I don’t know what anyone else is doing. I had a really singular storyline. You don’t know what the other story lines are. It’s like FBI files.”
The Wuthering Heights actor explained, “So it’s great because I’ll get to consume the show the same way that everybody else does as a fan, which I haven’t been able to do before. I’m really excited.”
Jacob claimed that creator Sam Levinson “constructed something that’s incredibly clever and cinematic. I think people are really going to like it.”
He will star alongside Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry and Colman Domingo.
The third season of Euphoria will reportedly have eight episodes. It is expected to premiere in spring 2026.