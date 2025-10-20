Brandy reveals shocking truth behind abrupt mid-show exit in new statement

Brandy has broken her silence after leaving fans puzzled and disappointed.
The Missing You singer – who is currently on her co-headlining concert tour, The Boy is Mine, with American rapper Monica – shocked the audience over the weekend by abruptly leaving the stage mid-performance during the tour’s Chicago concert.
Taking to her Instagram handle the next day, Sunday, October 19, the 46-year-old singer-songwriter issued a lengthy statement in which she apologized to fans and revealed the shocking reason behind her exit.
“To my dear fans in Chicago, thank you all for the overwhelming love, support, and-most importantly-your prayers. I sincerely apologize for the abrupt end to last night's performance in Chicago,” she began.
Revealing the truth behind the sudden departure, the I Wanna Be Down singer shared, “After weeks of nonstop rehearsals, last night I experienced dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint, everyone involved agreed that prioritizing my well-being was of the utmost importance.”
“I still made the decision to try and return and give it my all despite not feeling ok. With having to make some adjustments and the show being very technical, unfortunately, it was impossible to fully connect sonically with the production, I really appreciate everyone's best efforts,” added Brandy.
The songstress then expressed gratitude to Monica for “gracefully and professionally” stepping up and continue the performance, and also the crew for their care and support.
Brandy also shared that shortly after exiting the stage, she went to see a doctor nearby and has since taken the proper precautions to recover and move forward.
She also expressed that her fans’ understanding, patience, and unwavering support mean the world to her.
“I look forward to returning to the stage-stronger and more grateful than ever-alongside my girl, Monica, tonight in Indianapolis. With all my love, Brandy,” concluded the Right Here singer.
Brandy and Monica kicked off The Boy is Mine Tour on October 16, 2025, in Cincinnati, and will wrap it up on December 14 in Jacksonville.