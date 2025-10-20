Entertainment

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on her face mask Academy Museum Gala look

  • By Hafsa Noor
Kim Kardashian has opened up about the inspiration behind her bold look at the Academy Museum Gala.

On Saturday, the SKIMS founder made a dazzling appearance on the red carpet with her face mask look.

During a chat with Variety, she said, “Margiela couture, Designer] Glenn Martens. You know, I love Margiela. I flew in my favorite makeup artist Mario from New York, and this is kind of a last-minute thing, so I’m sure he’s not so happy with it.”

Kim revealed that was in “full hair and makeup” underneath the mask, which she was planning on taking off once inside the gala.

She added, “It does look very Skims-y. That’s why I was drawn to it when the Margiela couture show came out. I saw this look and I was like, ‘That is so Skims to me.’”

In the same conversation, the reality TV star also got candid about her new limited line of $32 merkins.

Kim noted, “That was just a fun idea that I had. There was a shoot, and someone wanted to, like, have hair down there once. And I was like, ‘Couldn’t this just be easy and have it on a thong?’ And so we made that happen. I had no idea that it would get that reaction and sell out in a few minutes.”

This isn't the first time Kim has worn a dramatic full-body outfit. She previously wore an all-black Balenciaga look to the 2021 Met Gala.

