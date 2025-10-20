Entertainment

Anthony Jackson, six-string contrabass trailblazer and bassist, dies at 73

Anthony Jackson is no more.

On Sunday, October 19, Fedora Guitars – American custom guitar and bass guitar manufacturer closely connected to the legendary bassist – took to its official Instagram handle to confirm the passing of Jackson at age 73.

Alongside a four-photo carousel of the Love Letter bassist, the company announced, “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Anthony Jackson — one of the most visionary and influential bassists in the history of our instrument.”

“Anthony’s impact extended far beyond the notes he played. He pioneered the concept of the six-string “contrabass guitar,” revolutionizing the role of the electric bass in art, jazz, funk, and beyond,” they continued.

In the statement, they also reflected on the decades-long partnership with Anthony Jackson, noting, “For the team at Fodera, Anthony’s partnership from the earliest days touched us deeply. Back in 1984, we began our collaboration by building prototypes and signature models that embodied his vision — models like the ‘Presentation’ and ‘Presentation II.’”

It is pertinent to mention that Anthony Jackson’s cause of death has not yet been revealed.

The late American bassist, born on June 13, 1952, is regarded as “one of the masters of the instrument,” and is credited with pioneering the modern six-string bass, which he called an electric contrabass guitar.

Anthony Jackson is also known for working with iconic artists, including Madonna, Roberta Flack, the Four Tops and Diana Ross.

