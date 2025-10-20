Entertainment

Joe Jonas spills secret about his love life after painful Sophie Turner split

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas parted ways in September 2023

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

Joe Jonas has made rare comments about his dating history after his high-profile breakup from ex-wife, Sophie Turner.

The American singer-songwriter opened up about the difficulties in his dating journey since he parted ways from his former wife.

In a conversation with Esquire magazine, Jonas revealed that he once dated, but it eventually did not work out for him, during his ongoing Jonas20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour.

"Five shows in a row doesn’t make it easy to meet someone for coffee," the father-of-two told the outlet on Monday, October 20.

The 36-year-old Sucker hitmaker also clarified that he has not been using any "dating applications" but, had been actively seeing "Instagram and TikTok" to meet new people.  

This update from Joe Jonas comes two years after he and Sophie Turner announced their sensational split.

To note, the former couple had been married for two years before parted their ways in 2023, when the singer filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences at the time.

However, the two remain amicable despite their messy legal custody battle, which finally ended in 2024.

Turner and Jonas are also co-parenting their two daughters, Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3.  

