Taylor Swift lights up Travis Kelce’s post-game party after cheering him on

‘The Life of a Showgirl’ hitmaker was spotted cheering on fiancé Travis Kelce at Chiefs vs. Raiders game at Arrowhead Stadium

  By Sidra Khan
Taylor Swift carries her showgirl aura everywhere she goes!

On Sunday, October 19, the Opalite hitmaker was spotted rooting for her fiancé Travis Kelce at his Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.

In a photo shared by a fan on X, the Wood crooner was seen at the suite with her father, Scott Swift, watching the thrilling game that ended in a dominant 31-0 victory for the Chiefs.

After the game, the lovebirds made their way to a lavish restaurant, celebrating the impressive win.

In a series of posts shared by a fan page, Taylor Swift was seen lighting up the party with her glamourous showgirl aura.

Dazzling in a stunning red sleeveless fitted top paired with black high-waisted shorts, The Fate of Ophelia singer exuded charm as she was filmed walking into the restaurant and later striking a pose for a group photo.

Taylor Swift’s latest appearance at the game came just a week after she cheered on her fiancé at the Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

At the exciting game, the Cruel Summer singer was joined by WNBA star Caitlin Clark.

For the unversed, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating in mid-2023 and announced getting engaged two years later on August 26, 2025.

