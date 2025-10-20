Taylor Swift receives surprise message from aquarium after Swifties raise $2.3M 

Entertainment

  • By Hafsa Noor
Taylor Swift has receives a heartwarming message after her fans raised $2.3 million for sea otter conservation.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium credits the Grammy winner's vintage tee in her film The Official Release Party of a Showgirl for a surge in donations to its Sea Otter Program, according to The Daily Mail.

A representative of the aquarium told the media outlet, “We honestly didn't know what to expect. It quickly became clear this wasn't just a pop-culture moment, it was an opportunity to elevate our Sea Otter Program to a global audience.”

The representative shared, “We're committed to doing this in the most sustainable way that aligns with our values. We're releasing this shirt as a thank you in a fundraising campaign. Using responsible sources and steering clear of fast fashion, this campaign supports our mission, helps protect sea otters, and furthers other vital ocean conservation work.”

Moreover, all 42,500 adult and 7,500 kids' shirts sold out within hours, forcing the aquarium to open backorders due to high demand.

As per the aquarium, the campaign reached its $1.3 million goal just seven hours after launching on October 16.

Until October 17, donations had surged to more than $2.3 million, which is nearly double the original target.

