Sabrina Carpenter blows up internet with electrifying video after ‘SNL’ debut

The ‘Manchild’ hitmaker sparks wild frenzy on social media after her upbeat appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’

  • By Sidra Khan
Sabrina Carpenter’s showgirl era keeps going strong!

Over the weekend, the Man’s Best Friend singer made her debut as host on Saturday Night Live - late-night live sketch comedy variety show – where she thrilled the audience with her lively presence and electric performances.

During the show, the 26-year-old American singer and songwriter belted out sassy performances of her hit tracks Manchild and Nobody’s Son, making the audience go gaga.

After delivering power-packed sets, Sabrina Carpenter blew up the internet by dropping an electrifying video of her Manchild performance from the show on Instagram on Sunday, October 19.

“has to be most fun performance of manchild I’ve gotten to do so far @nbcsnl singing into a hairbrush from here on out,” read the caption.

The video showed the Espresso crooner in a chic outfit, energetically performing the chart-topping 2025 track on a bedroom-like SNL stage.

Fans’ reaction:

Sabrina Carpenter’s upbeat clip soon sparked a wild frenzy among her fans, who could not keep themselves from gushing over the sassy singer.

“You killed it last night Queen,” a first swooned.

A second praised, “most iconic ever.”

“This is the coolest performance from an artists holy shit! Such great use of theatrics! I love it!!!” a third expressed.

“Didn’t know until now but this is exactly what I needed just now. Thank you - for this performance and for the perfect album for a fellow Manchild’s ex,” one more added.

Sabrina Carpenter’s upcoming shows:

After the swoon-worthy Saturday Night Live appearance, Sabrina Carpenter is set to resume her fifth concert tour, Short n’ Sweet, at Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena on October 23, 2025.

