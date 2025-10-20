Charli XCX crashes Lorde's headline-grabbing Ultrasound World Tour  

Charli XCX has taken over Lorde's headline-grabbing Ultrasound World Tour.
The 33-year-old British singer joined the New Zealand born singer on stage at her tour's stop at Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 18.
Lorde made announcement to invite Charli to deliver spectacular musical performance on popular song, Girl, so confusing.
For the unversed, Girl, so confusing is a superhit song of Charli which she released in her sixth studio album, Brat, on June 7, 2024.
Lorde gave the audience a clue what was coming when she wrote the word "Girl" and underlined it on the palm of her hand, as fan footage shows.
In the viral footage of the concert, Lorde began singing the soulful rendition which later completed by Charli.
This performance of the two popstars followed by their previous joint gig, in which they performed the remix together during Charli's so-headlining Sweat Tour accompanied by Troye Sivan last year.
For those uninformed, Ultrasound World Tour is the ongoing fourth concert tour by the 28-year-old singer, Lorde, supporting her fourth studio album, Virgin, which she launched this year.
The tour began on September 17, and will conclude in February, 2026.