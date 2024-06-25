Princess Anne visited by husband Timothy Laurence after 2 nights in hospital

Princess Anne was paid a visit by husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence after having spent two nights at the hospital.
His car was spotted entering the Bristol area during midday today, on June 25, and later checking in through the main entrance of Southmead Hospital.
While seeing the royal princess, he was expected to have lunch with her since she’s in a better condition, but still kept under observation for the remaining week.
A video shared by Mirror showed Timothy Laurence stepping out of a black Range Rover parked outside the entrance.
Being escorted by a royal servant, he held a blue cool bag in his hand, seemingly carrying eatables for Princess Anne.
King Charles’ younger sister was taking a stroll around the Gatcombe Park Estance on Sunday, when she was reportedly struck by a horse.
Having sustained injuries, the princess was immediately taken for medical care, as informed by the Buckingham Palace later on.
It said in a statement, “Princess Anne has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.”
“King Charles has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love,” the press release added.