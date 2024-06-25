Trending

World's tallest male dog Kevin dies shortly after receiving GWR title

Kevin fell ill and underwent an unplanned surgery, leading to his untimely death

  • by Web Desk
  • June 25, 2024
World's tallest male dog Kevin dies shortly after receiving GWR title
World's tallest male dog Kevin dies shortly after receiving GWR title

Kevin, the tallest male dog in the world and a Great Dane, passed away shortly after Guinness World Records (GWR) announced his title on Monday, June 25.

As per CNN, the 3-year-old record holder fell ill and underwent an unplanned surgery, leading to his untimely death.

Kevin's family, from West Des Moines, Iowa, is devastated by the loss.

"He was just the best giant boy," said his owner Tracy Wolfe in a GWR press release.

Kevin measured 0.97 meters (3 feet 2 inches) tall from his feet to his withers, the area above his shoulders.

When he stood on his hind paws, he reached about 2.13 meters (7 feet), towering over his owner Roger Wolfe.

World's tallest male dog Kevin dies shortly after receiving GWR title

Despite his size, Kevin was known as the "epitome of a gentle giant" and was actually scared of most things, including the measuring tape used to verify his record and the vacuum cleaner.

At his first training class with Tracy and Roger’s 12-year-old son, Alexander, Kevin was so scared that he pooped in the middle of the class.

"I don’t think he’s aware he is as big as he is," Tracy said.

She added, "He’s continuously trying to squeeze into small beds and sit on top of us like smaller dogs do."

Kevin's favorite activity was napping, and he ate six to 10 cups of food daily, sometimes stealing food from the kitchen counters.

Tracy described him as "funny and super duper friendly," warning that his tongue and tail could be overwhelming for those around him.

The family brought Kevin home as a puppy, naming him after the character Kevin from the movie Home Alone.

Kevin took over the title of the world's tallest male dog from another Great Dane, Zeus, who also died at age three from bone cancer.

Moreover, Great Danes typically have shorter life expectancies compared to smaller dogs, living an average of 8-10 years. 

ICC issues arrest warrants for former Russian officials over Ukraine war crimes

ICC issues arrest warrants for former Russian officials over Ukraine war crimes
King Charles gives a dazzling welcome to Japanese Emperor Naruhito

King Charles gives a dazzling welcome to Japanese Emperor Naruhito
Tesla recalls most Cybertrucks over windshield wiper and trim issues

Tesla recalls most Cybertrucks over windshield wiper and trim issues
World's tallest male dog Kevin dies shortly after receiving GWR title

World's tallest male dog Kevin dies shortly after receiving GWR title

Trending News

World's tallest male dog Kevin dies shortly after receiving GWR title
Travis Kelce spills beans on how Taylor Swift 'won him over'
World's tallest male dog Kevin dies shortly after receiving GWR title
Britney Spears' lawyer ends legal terms after freeing her from conservatorship
World's tallest male dog Kevin dies shortly after receiving GWR title
Shanna Moakler is 'sick' of being linked to ex Travis Barker, Kardashians
World's tallest male dog Kevin dies shortly after receiving GWR title
David Beckham to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
World's tallest male dog Kevin dies shortly after receiving GWR title
Sabrina Carpenter fires back at online troll
World's tallest male dog Kevin dies shortly after receiving GWR title
Elon Musk confirms having 12th baby, third with Neuralink's Shivon Zilis
World's tallest male dog Kevin dies shortly after receiving GWR title
Taylor Swift swallows BUG during Eras Tour London show
World's tallest male dog Kevin dies shortly after receiving GWR title
Michael J. Fox honors wife Tracy Pollan's 64th birthday with emotional post
World's tallest male dog Kevin dies shortly after receiving GWR title
Rihanna, beau A$AP Rocky serve looks at Paris Fashion Week show
World's tallest male dog Kevin dies shortly after receiving GWR title
Taylor Swift, boyfriend Travis Kelce finally go Instagram official: Photo
World's tallest male dog Kevin dies shortly after receiving GWR title
'Hawaii Five-0' actor Taylor Wiley passes away at 56
World's tallest male dog Kevin dies shortly after receiving GWR title
Jenna Dewan gives birth to baby girl with Steve Kazee