Tesla recalls most Cybertrucks over windshield wiper and trim issues

Tesla recalled nearly 4,000 Cybertrucks in April to address an accelerator pedal pad issue

  by Web Desk
  June 25, 2024
Tesla announced a recall of over 11,000 Cybertrucks in the United States on Tuesday, June 25, due to issues with windshield wipers and exterior trim.

As per Reuters, this physical recall is notable for Tesla, which typically resolves problems through over-the-air software updates.

The Cybertruck is Tesla's latest model, intended to refresh its lineup as EV demand has slowed.

Production has faced delays, and mass production is now expected to start next year.

Meanwhile, high interest rates and competition from cheaper models in China have also impacted Tesla.

The recalls affect more than 70% of all Cybertrucks produced, covering 11,688 vehicles for faulty windshield wiper motors and 11,383 for improperly attached trunk bed trim.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration noted this is the fourth recall for the 2024 Cybertruck model.

The windshield wiper recall stems from excessive electrical current causing motor failures, which could increase crash risk in wet weather.

The company has identified early failures in the wiper motors of trucks manufactured through June 6.

As a result, they have decided to replace the affected components.

Moreover, the trim recall involves the trunk bed trim sail applique, which could become loose and create a road hazard. 

However, Tesla will fix this by applying adhesion promoters and tape or replacing the trim free of charge.

Earlier in April, Tesla recalled nearly 4,000 Cybertrucks to address an accelerator pedal pad issue.

Despite the recalls, Tesla shares rose 1.4% to $185.12.

