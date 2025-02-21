Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ wins high praise from PM Narendra Modi

Trending

Indian PM Narendra Modi lauded Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Chhaava' for 'making waves throughout the country'

  February 21, 2025
Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s Chhaava has impressed PM Narendra Modi!

During his appearance at the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi, the Prime Minister of India gave a huge shout-out to the historical action film which was released just a few days back.

Modi praised the movie for making a valuable and outstanding contribution in the Hindi cinema, lauding it for taking the industry to a whole new level.

“It is Maharashtra and Mumbai that have elevated Hindi cinema along with Marathi films. And these days, Chhaava is making waves,” he stated.

The PM continued, “It is through Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel that we have been introduced to the valour of Sambhaji Maharaj in this form.”

It is pertinent to mention that Chhaava is based on the life of Sambhaji, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire.

“Shivaji's death sparks the Maratha-Mughal conflict. His son Sambhaji leads resistance against Aurangzeb's forces. Amid battles and intrigue, both sides face challenges in a struggle for power,” read the storyline of the film.

Meanwhile, the producers of the film took to Instagram to express their happiness after getting recognition from PM Modi and called it a “historic honour.”

Chhaava features an ensemble cast that includes Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, and Ashutosh Rana.

Notably, Ajay Devgn worked as the narrator in the opening sequence of the film.

