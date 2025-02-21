Kanye West finally speaks on ex-assistant’s sexual harassment lawsuit

Entertainment

Ye’s ex-assistant Lauren Pisciotta filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against him in 2021

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 21, 2025
Kanye West has at last broken his silence on ex-assistant Lauren Pisciotta’s lawsuit!

On his X account on Thursday, the Carnival rapper shared a series of tweets in which he slammed the allegations against himself by his former assistant.

In 2021, Ye’s ex-assistant filed a complaint against the rapper, accusing him of sending inappropriate messages to her while she worked for him.

Lauren claimed that the Vultures 1 rapper texted her that he wanted to have sex with her, adding that Ye also said he would perform a sex act on phone calls with her.

Breaking silence on the lawsuit after nearly four years, Kanye, in his new tweets, denied the allegations stating, "YOU KNOW WHY I NEVER F----- LAUREN PISCIOTA CAUSE SHE SMELLT AKWARD.”

He also advised her to “freeze your eggs.”

"FOR ANYONE WHO WVER WANTS TO TRY TO EXTORT ME YOU WILL EUN OUT OF MONEY BEFORE I DO," the rapper penned in another tweet on X, adding, "I DONT GO ONE YEAR WITHOUT SOMEBODY TRYING THIS S--- WHERE THE F--- IS LAUREN PISCIOTA NOW,"

For those uninformed, Lauren Pisciotta sued Kanye West on multiple accounts, including breach of contract, wrongful termination, sexual harassment, and providing a hostile work environment for workers.

