Sci-Tech

WhatsApp unveils new feature to customize voice message transcriptions

WhatsApp will let users adjust their transcription setting anytime to suit their preferences

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 21, 2025
WhatsApp unveils new feature to customize voice message transcriptions
WhatsApp unveils new feature to customize voice message transcriptions

WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will give users more control over voice message transcriptions.

As per WABetaInfo, the new feature will lets users decide how they receive voice messages transcriptions.

Users will have three options. They can choose to have transcripts generated automatically for every voice message, manually transcribe only selected messages, or disable transcriptions entirely.

WhatsApp will let users adjust their transcription setting anytime to suit their preferences.

Source: WABetaInfo
Source: WABetaInfo

Currently, WhatsApp users have to manually start the transcription process each time they want a transcript.

Since the default setting is manual, users must tap “Transcribe” for every message.

This feature is under development and it will be available to all Android users in the future updates.

In the past few days, WhatsApp has introduced several new and unique features that are giving users a fresh experience.

WhatsApp is working on a feature that automatically shares username updates.

The new feature will notify users when someone in their contacts or a group updates their username.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is also rolling out a feature to search for updates within channels.

This new feature will allow users to quickly search for updates within channels.

Princess Kate, Prince William, King Charles set to attend special service

Princess Kate, Prince William, King Charles set to attend special service
5 reasons to add guava to your diet for better health

5 reasons to add guava to your diet for better health
Planetary parade 2025: How to witness stunning seven-planet alignment?

Planetary parade 2025: How to witness stunning seven-planet alignment?
Courteney Cox oozes elegance as she officiates pal’s wedding in Australia

Courteney Cox oozes elegance as she officiates pal’s wedding in Australia
Planetary parade 2025: How to witness stunning seven-planet alignment?
Planetary parade 2025: How to witness stunning seven-planet alignment?
Nvidia launches AI platform to make sign-language learning easier
Nvidia launches AI platform to make sign-language learning easier
OpenAI reaches new milestone of 400 million weekly active users
OpenAI reaches new milestone of 400 million weekly active users
Australian children access social media despite age restrictions, report
Australian children access social media despite age restrictions, report
Microsoft quantum computing chip Majorana 1: Everything you should know
Microsoft quantum computing chip Majorana 1: Everything you should know
Apple launches affordable iPhone 16e to take on Android smartphones
Apple launches affordable iPhone 16e to take on Android smartphones
Ancient Egyptian royal tomb unearthed in historic discovery
Ancient Egyptian royal tomb unearthed in historic discovery
Samsung Notes introduces new feature to help students with maths problems
Samsung Notes introduces new feature to help students with maths problems
NASA issues shocking update about asteroid 2024 YR4 collision risk
NASA issues shocking update about asteroid 2024 YR4 collision risk
UK records 39,000 child sex abuse image crimes in 2024 due to 'loophole' in law
UK records 39,000 child sex abuse image crimes in 2024 due to 'loophole' in law
DeepSeek shares user data with TikTok's owner ByteDance, blames South Korea
DeepSeek shares user data with TikTok's owner ByteDance, blames South Korea
Spotify’s HiFi Audio Tier Set: Everything you need to know
Spotify’s HiFi Audio Tier Set: Everything you need to know