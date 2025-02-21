WhatsApp unveils new feature to customize voice message transcriptions

WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will give users more control over voice message transcriptions.
As per WABetaInfo, the new feature will lets users decide how they receive voice messages transcriptions.
Users will have three options. They can choose to have transcripts generated automatically for every voice message, manually transcribe only selected messages, or disable transcriptions entirely.
WhatsApp will let users adjust their transcription setting anytime to suit their preferences.
Currently, WhatsApp users have to manually start the transcription process each time they want a transcript.
Since the default setting is manual, users must tap “Transcribe” for every message.
This feature is under development and it will be available to all Android users in the future updates.
In the past few days, WhatsApp has introduced several new and unique features that are giving users a fresh experience.
WhatsApp is working on a feature that automatically shares username updates.
The new feature will notify users when someone in their contacts or a group updates their username.
In addition to this, WhatsApp is also rolling out a feature to search for updates within channels.
This new feature will allow users to quickly search for updates within channels.