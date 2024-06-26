Sci-Tech

Gmail introduces 'Summarize' email feature on iOS and Android apps

Gmail is rolling out new AI features to enhance user experience on both mobile and web platforms

  • by Web Desk
  • June 26, 2024
Gmail introduces 'Summarize' email feature on iOS and Android apps
Gmail introduces 'Summarize' email feature on iOS and Android apps

Gmail is rolling out new AI features to enhance user experience on both mobile and web platforms.

One key feature, the Summarize email, is now available on iOS and Android apps, having previously been exclusive to the web version.

This feature allows users to quickly get the context of email threads, saving time and effort by summarizing conversations with key highlights.

In addition to the mobile update, Gmail for the web is receiving a new layout with the Gemini AI side panel.

This panel, previously integrated into other Google Workspace apps like Google Docs and Sheets, will now be part of Gmail.

Powered by the Gemini 1.5 Pro AI model, it offers features such as summarizing email threads, suggesting responses, drafting emails, and answering specific questions about email content.

These updates were announced via a Google Workspace Updates post.

The new features will be available to Google Workspace users with business or education accounts, as well as those with a Google One AI Premium subscription.

Moreover, Google has begun rolling out these features, and they should become visible to all users within a few days.

Katy Perry denounced for hiring guilty abuser Dr. Luke as producer

Katy Perry denounced for hiring guilty abuser Dr. Luke as producer
World's longest ‘underwater tunnel’ to link Denmark and Germany

World's longest ‘underwater tunnel’ to link Denmark and Germany
How much protein do you really need? Find out

How much protein do you really need? Find out
YouTube tests new ‘Hype' feature to support small creators

YouTube tests new ‘Hype' feature to support small creators

Sci-Tech News

YouTube tests new ‘Hype' feature to support small creators
YouTube tests new ‘Hype' feature to support small creators
YouTube tests new ‘Hype' feature to support small creators
Tesla recalls most Cybertrucks over windshield wiper and trim issues
YouTube tests new ‘Hype' feature to support small creators
SpaceX deploys Starlink satellites with Falcon 9 rocket launch
YouTube tests new ‘Hype' feature to support small creators
80% of employees use AI in workplace, survey
YouTube tests new ‘Hype' feature to support small creators
Huge asteroid all set to make close encounter with Earth: Details
YouTube tests new ‘Hype' feature to support small creators
Apple in talks with Meta for AI integration, reports
YouTube tests new ‘Hype' feature to support small creators
Nvidia and Ooredoo sign 'AI technology' deal for Middle Eastern data centers
YouTube tests new ‘Hype' feature to support small creators
Scientists discover ‘largest and most ornate’ dinosaur species
YouTube tests new ‘Hype' feature to support small creators
Jupiter's Great Red Spot defies 1665 astronomical observations
YouTube tests new ‘Hype' feature to support small creators
Elon Musk's X to require 'premium subscription' for livestreams
YouTube tests new ‘Hype' feature to support small creators
YouTube introduces new 'privacy features' for Apple device users
YouTube tests new ‘Hype' feature to support small creators
Summer solstice 2024: Everything you need to know