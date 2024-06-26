Gmail introduces 'Summarize' email feature on iOS and Android apps

Gmail is rolling out new AI features to enhance user experience on both mobile and web platforms.
One key feature, the Summarize email, is now available on iOS and Android apps, having previously been exclusive to the web version.
This feature allows users to quickly get the context of email threads, saving time and effort by summarizing conversations with key highlights.
In addition to the mobile update, Gmail for the web is receiving a new layout with the Gemini AI side panel.
This panel, previously integrated into other Google Workspace apps like Google Docs and Sheets, will now be part of Gmail.
Powered by the Gemini 1.5 Pro AI model, it offers features such as summarizing email threads, suggesting responses, drafting emails, and answering specific questions about email content.
These updates were announced via a Google Workspace Updates post.
The new features will be available to Google Workspace users with business or education accounts, as well as those with a Google One AI Premium subscription.
Moreover, Google has begun rolling out these features, and they should become visible to all users within a few days.