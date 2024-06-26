‘Barzakh’ sneak peek video: Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed drip in surma

Fawad Khan has shared a sneak peek of his highly awaited drama, Barzakh, with his much celebrated on-screen partner, Sanam Saeed.
Floating a short snippet on his Instagram profile, he wrote, “Eyes lined with secrets, ready to reveal the mysteries within.”
With this, the actor attached the series’ tagline, noting, “When all else withers, will love endure?”
In the video, Fawad Khan carefully inks his eyes with kohl, rubbing out any excessive application.
This shot is immediately followed by other cast members, including Sanam Saeed, doing the same.
While it’s not known what significance does surma hold in Barzakh, the ancient eye cosmetic has been long used for protection against any kind of evil eye.
Seemingly, the show has a magical aspect to it, as indicated by its poster font and emblem, so the use of kohl becomes necessary for its characters.
Fawad Khan has however hinted that these things will become much clearer once the trailer releases on July 1, 2024.
According to Dawn, Barzakh’s story follows an “old man who invites his estranged children to his remote valley resort to celebrate his wedding with the ghost of his first true love.”
As per these words, the actors in the shared video would of course need some handy protection while getting ready for the big marriage in their bleak case!