Justin Bieber uses 'creative freedom' after splitting from ex-manager

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Justin Bieber has reportedly used “creative freedom” for the first time after splitting with ex- manager Scooter Braun.

The pop icon released his seventh album Swag a few days ago, ending music hiatus.

Following his album release, a source told Rolling Stone, “Breaking away from Scooter Braun and his team has been something that Justin has wanted for so long, and now that he’s fully free, he could finally share this album with his fans and with the world.”

The insider added, “Having full creative freedom, sadly, is something new for him as an artist. Not having to stress about creating the perfect single, or perfect album, allowed for him to create the best body of music he’s ever made.”

Justin reportedly felt true to be himself, without external voices influencing his direction.

As per the tabloids, this is the most “pure” version of Justin we’ve ever seen musically.

“This is the first time in Justin’s career where he’s been able to have 100% creative freedom, which is why the music is so honest and vulnerable,” the tipster added.

For those unversed, Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun, 44, worked together for more than 15 years before ending their work relationship in 2023. 

