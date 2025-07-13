Justin Bieber, Hailey celebrate release of 'Swag' with romantic date night  

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, reportedly spent romantic date night after the release of the singer’s long-awaited music album, Swag.
According to a report by People, an insider recently revealed that the couple, who have made headlines due to trouble in paradise rumours, have celebrated the Baby singer’s new release.
The tipster further claimed that Hailey has been supportive of Justin during his journey of launching new music after the long musical hiatus.
"Hailey was by Justin's side for the whole creation of the album. Everyone knows Justin as a star and a performer. They now get to know the artist that Hailey has known all these years," the source added.
Why Justin Bieber parted ways with his former music manager Scooter Braun?
The Grammy-winning musician always wanted to make music on his own and after parting ways with the former manager, Scooter Braun, gave him new direction in his career.
However, his life partner, with whom he tied the knot in 2018, stood beside him and supported him to follow his artistic instincts despite experiencing mental health crises.
"Hailey supported Justin to follow his artistic instincts she helped him to trust himself and do what Justin knew he wanted to do as an artist," the insider told the publication.
Justin Bieber drops seventh studio album 'Swag':
For those unaware, Justin Bieber has released his seventh studio album, Swag, on Friday, July 11, 2025.
According to media reports, the Peaches hitmaker has launched his 21-track musical collection after four years, as he last released his iconic album, Justice, in 2021.