Miley Cyrus reverses to 'Hannah Montana' with boyfriend Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus hints at living ‘normal life’ with Maxx Morando

  by Web Desk
  June 26, 2024
Miley Cyrus made a preciously rare public appearance with boyfriend Maxx Morando on Tuesday, June 26.

She made this outing more special by sending a throwback to her hit series, Hannah Montana.

According to Daily Mail, the singer is rocking a new style these days that includes wearing her hair down in nut brown curls.

This was the exact look sported by her school student ‘Miley Cyrus’ identity in the popular show, whereas the famous Hannah Montana used to stick with straight blonde locks.

In a recent interview called My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, the vocalist had even pointed her desire of actually living that sitcom life in reality.

She said, “My perfect life would kinda be the synopsis of my TV show: to be normal by day and a superstar by night.”

Today, it seems that Miley Cyrus has achieved that spot, where she can peacefully be her normal self in public.

And to add some appeal to that, drummer Maxx Morando is there holding the star’s hand.

The pair has been dating since late 2021, and are reportedly living together for at least four months now.

In February, an insider told People, “Miley Cyrus has changed a lot in the past couple of years. She seems more calm and harmonious.”

