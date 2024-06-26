Royal

King Charles' new royal change aims to protect environment

  • by Web Desk
  • June 26, 2024
King Charles has implemented a significant change in royal tradition that hold an impact on environmental sustainability.

On Tuesday, Queen Camilla proudly debuted King Charles' family order, a portrait of the monarch customarily worn by female members of the royal family at Tuesday's State Banquet honoring the visiting Japanese royals.

As per HELLO Magzine, earlier in the 1820s, the portrait was crafted of ivory during King George IV's reign. However, due to King Charles’ environmental credentials, polymer—a synthetic translucent treated plastic sheet—was utilized as the material instead.

Since ivory is often extracted from the tusks of elephants, which are frequently murdered to acquire the substance, it has long been controversial and the trade has been blamed for the decline in native elephant populations.

Elizabeth Meek created the traditional portrait which features the King with his medals and attired in a military costume.

10.41 carats of diamonds, selected from the Royal Collection, encircled the portrait. In the meantime, Philip Treacy, the Queen's preferred milliner, created the blue ribbon.

Since the new family order takes time to create, additional female royals may probably wear their own at upcoming events.

But Camilla was the only female royal in attendance to wear the new order.

However, this is not the first time a family order has been made without ivory.

When Princess Kate received her order from the late Queen, it was likewise crafted of a different material, recognising Prince William's own conservation efforts.

Royal News

Zara Tindall checks up on mother Princess Anne at hospital
King Charles gets knives out for grand banquet with Emperor Naruhito
Sir Timothy Laurence gives health update on hospitalized wife Princess Anne
King Charles gives a dazzling welcome to Japanese Emperor Naruhito
Princess Anne visited by husband Timothy Laurence after 2 nights in hospital
Prince William feels 'honoured' to welcome Emperor and Empress of Japan
Prince William, Kate Middleton dethrone Meghan, Harry in 'power ranking'
Princess Anne may delay resuming royal duties due to severe ‘concussion’
Victoria Beckham’s expensive gifts to Meghan Markle didn’t ‘benefit’ her
Kate Middleton's health makes ‘good progress’, thanks to Prince William
King Charles sends ‘well-wishes’ to Princess Anne amid her head injury
Kate Middleton's recent portrait reveals meaningful insights: Details