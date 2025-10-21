Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel’s marriage stays strong amid health struggles

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are said to be ‘very committed’ to their marriage despite a reportedly ‘rough’ tour.
As per PEOPLE, a source revealed that the Selfish singer and his wife are "very committed to their marriage" after Timberlake's recent tour and Lyme disease diagnosis.
"Since Justin wrapped his tour over the summer, they've focused on family time. The tour was rough for everyone," the source said.
They mentioned that Biel, 43, has been "supportive as always" amid her husband's health setback.
In July Timberlake, announced that he was diagnosed with Lyme disease, sharing the news following the end of his two-year Forget Tomorrow World Tour.
The tour, promoting his 2024 album Everything I Thought It Was, concluded in June.
The source revealed that following his tour ended, the family enjoyed the outdoors as "They had a small celebration for their wedding anniversary."
"Even when life is down, they're very committed to their marriage. They are happy and united," the tipster revealed.
Previously, a source told the outlet in August that Biel was “incredibly supportive,” noticing something was off with Timberlake’s health.
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake tied the knot in southern Italy on October 19, 2012, and they share sons Silas, 10, and Phineas, 5.