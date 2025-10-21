Blake Lively issues stern warning amid new claims emerge in Justin Baldoni legal battle

Blake Lively has issued a stern warning following new claims from Justin Baldoni’s studio head, who labeled her previous statements as “manufactured.”
The Gossip Girl singer took to her Instagram stories section to drop a meaning full message exposing the hidden dangers of AI and digital media.
Re-sharing the post of National Domestic Violence Hotline, Lively wrote over the photo, “In this time, digital and emotional violence is both prevalent and easily hidden. Especially for teens. @ndvhofficial has both real person phone support, as well as AI chat resources, checklists, information, planning, advocacy and more for types of abuse affecting all ages and genders.”
In another snap from NDVH she further warned, “@ndvhofficial & @loveirespectofficial working to educate teens about healthy and safe relationships and providing resources. Early and appropriate education is critical for both prevention and activation”
The It Ends With Us star also shared a series of posts raising awareness about technology-facilitated abuse, as well as emotional, verbal, and financial abuse.
Notably, Lively dropped the post after the new claims emerged in her ongoing legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni.
On Monday, a new audio recording in the Justin Baldoni–Blake Lively saga revealed Justin's business partner dismissing Lively’s allegations of inappropriate behavior, as per TMZ.
Claire Ayoub, filmmaker of Empire Waist, secretly recorded her call with Wayfarer co-founder Steve Sarowitz.
In a September 2025 declaration, Claire cited “repeated negative interactions” and "verbal abuse” from Baldoni on Empire Waist, prompting her to record the call.
In the audio, Sarowitz claims the allegations were "made up" and "manufactured to take Justin down" during It Ends With Us filming.
He added, "Justin never has a bad set," but "it was the worst set he's ever been on. Still, Sarowitz tried to downplay all the bad buzz.”
Sarowitz reportedly shared about the ongoing case between Baldoni and Lively, telling Claire, "There will be 2 dead bodies when I'm done, minimum. Not dead, but dead to me -- that kind of dead ... I'm going to spend a lot of money to make sure the studio is protected."
It came amid Justin Baldoni and actress Blake Lively co-starred in the 2024 film It Ends with Us, but have been embroiled in a highly publicized legal dispute since December 2024.