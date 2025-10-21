Louis Tomlinson names celebrity he 'despise' forever in shocking admission

Louis Tomlinson has revealed the celebrity he will forever be wary of over hurtful comments about his late bandmate, Liam Payne.
Talking to the Independent, the One Direction alum said he will "forever despise" YouTuber Logan Paul for his 2022 interview with Liam, where he took multiple jabs at the singer.
"I think that's also the problem with some of this new 'media'. I would like to think more journalists... some journalists have a duty of care," he said.
In his June 2022 interview with Logan, Liam claimed that he had a physical altercation with one of his bandmates and also called Zayn Malik a few profanities, adding that there were "many reasons why I dislike Zayn".
The For You singer also said that he and Louis had hated each other when they were in One Direction and claimed that the group was formed around himself.
Louis agreed with Liam's assessment, noting, "It was, definitely. It was definitely a role that was assigned to him. That is the truth."
The Walls singer admitted that the video is "hard for me to watch back".
Liam's bombshell remarks did not go unnoticed by the passionate fanbase, who called him out on the social media platforms.
Following which, Liam apologised, sharing that he had a "chip on my shoulder" and "took it out on everyone else".
Louis' shocking confession came days after Liam's first death anniversary. The father-of-one suffered a fatal fall off a hotel balcony in Argentina on October 16, 2024, at the age of 31.
A subsequent toxicology report revealed alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his system.
Earlier this month, Louis said Liam's death "completely put a pin in" a potential One Direction reunion.
The singer explained how his late friend had been "campaigning" for the British band to reunite, but now Louis believes it would not be right following Liam's tragic passing.