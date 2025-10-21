Hulu revives fan-favorite 'Prison Break' reboot with mind-blowing cast 

Superhit American television series Prison Break's creators received a major update from Hulu.
On Tuesday, October 21, the renowned streaming media service ordered the drama series' writer, showrunner, and executive producer, Elgin James, for its massive return with exciting new twists.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new story will be introduced for Hulu within the same world as the original Fox hit.
However, the new cast will include several stars, including Emily Browning, Myles Bullock, Drake Rodger, Lukas Gauge, Clayton Cardenas, JR Bourne, and Georgie Flores.
This new series will focus on its own standalone story—one that won't centre on brothers Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) and Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell).
Notably, the upcoming series began filming in West Virginia earlier this year and is expected to premiere on Hulu later this year.
The original hit series was initially released on Fox in 2005 and ran for four seasons, then was revived for a nine-episode run in 2017.
Prison Break previously starred Wentworth Miller as a man who deliberately has himself incarcerated as part of a plan to break out his wrongfully convicted brother (Dominic Purcell).
The show's cast also featured Amaury Nolasco, Robert Knepper, Sarah Wayne Callies, Paul Adelstein, Rockmond Dunbar, Peter Stormare, Robin Tunney, Marshall Allman and William Fichtner.