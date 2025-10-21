'Stranger Things’ season 5: Creators give shocking update on Joseph Quinn

Stranger Things creator Duffer Brothers have shared a disappointing update on Joseph Quinn just days ahead of Season 5.
Matt and Ross Duffer - who are currently promoting the upcoming final season of the sci-fi series have confirmed that Quinn - who played Eddie Munson will not appear in season 5.
In an interview with Empire magazine, Matt revealed, "I love that Joe Quinn is toying with people! But no, he’s dead."
He continued, "Joe is so busy anyway, that everyone should know he’s not coming back."
"He’s shot like five movies since! When the hell has he got time to come and shoot Stranger Things? No, sadly, RIP. He’s fully under that ground," Matt added.
It is pertinent to note, since the release of Stranger Things season four in 2022 Quinn has been quite busy as he starred in Hoard, Warfare, A Quiet Place: Day One, Gladiator II, and T he Fantastic Four: First Steps.
Stranger Things' season finale is set to be released in three parts with Volume 1 premiering on Netflix on November 26, 2025 (consisting of four episodes).
While three episodes of Volume 2 will be released on Christmas and the finale episode will keep the fans hooked to the screens on New Year’s Eve.