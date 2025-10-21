Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston wedding plans to Jim Curtis spark inner circle concerns

The 'Friends' alum is eager to marry new boyfriend Jim Curtis

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


Jennifer Aniston reportedly can’t wait to marry Jim Curtis.

As per Radaronline, a source revealed that the Friends alum is eager to marry new boyfriend Jim Curtis, telling friends she's “ready to walk down the aisle again” despite concerns about his finances.

The source revealed that Aniston wants a small beach wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, even as some in her inner circle worry she’s moving too fast.

"Jen's already acting like the wedding is a sure thing," said a source close to the actress.

They added, "She truly believes Jim is the right man for her and doesn't see any reason to hold off. She says she's never felt this content – she just wants to make it official."

Showing concerns over Curtis debts, another source mentioned, "Some of Jen's friends were uneasy when they found out about his debts and even labeled him a gold-digger, since she's often the one footing the bill for their dinners, trips, and day-to-day life.”

The tipster revealed, "But he's completely won everyone over. He's gentle, steady, and down-to-earth – nothing like the Hollywood guys she's dated before. Jen loves that he's mature and real."

"She was unsure about him in the beginning," a mutual friend said, adding, "But after getting to know Jim, she understood why Jen's so smitten. He has this calm, steady presence that instantly puts her at ease."

The sources also said that Aniston and Curtis discussed their future on their very first date, and their wedding plans have only sped up since.

To note, Aniston, previously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, went public with Curtis earlier this year and their bond deepened during a summer yacht trip to Mallorca.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Louis Tomlinson names celebrity he 'despise' forever in shocking admission

Louis Tomlinson names celebrity he 'despise' forever in shocking admission
The One Direction former member opened up about a celebrity he still can't forgive following Liam Payne's passing

Hulu revives fan-favorite 'Prison Break' reboot with mind-blowing cast

Hulu revives fan-favorite 'Prison Break' reboot with mind-blowing cast
'Prison Break' was initially premiered on Fox in 2005

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel’s marriage stays strong amid health struggles

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel’s marriage stays strong amid health struggles
The 'Selfish' singer announced that he was diagnosed with Lyme disease in July 2025

Blake Lively issues stern warning amid new claims emerge in Justin Baldoni legal battle

Blake Lively issues stern warning amid new claims emerge in Justin Baldoni legal battle
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been embroiled in a legal dispute after shared screen in 'It Ends With Us'

'Stranger Things’ season 5: Creators give shocking update on Joseph Quinn

'Stranger Things’ season 5: Creators give shocking update on Joseph Quinn
Duffer Brothers reveal whether Joseph Quinn will appear in 'Stranger Things' season 5

Joe Jonas reacts to ex-Taylor Swift’s new album with subtle remark

Joe Jonas reacts to ex-Taylor Swift’s new album with subtle remark
The Jonas Brothers member made a public comment about Taylor Swift years after their high-profile split

Kristen Bell under fire for controversial anniversary post honoring Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell under fire for controversial anniversary post honoring Dax Shepard
The 'Nobody Wants This' star marked 12th wedding anniversary with 'Armchair Expert' podcast host

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs takes his legal battle to next level with new appeal

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs takes his legal battle to next level with new appeal
Diddy was sentenced to over four years in prison earlier this month after his conviction on two prostitution-related charges

Sydney Sweeney drops jaw-dropping BTS glimpse of her Academy Museum look

Sydney Sweeney drops jaw-dropping BTS glimpse of her Academy Museum look
The 'Anyone But You' alum is currently promoting her new film, 'Christy' which premiered in September this year

Conan Gray makes big announcement about his much-awaited Wishbone World Tour

Conan Gray makes big announcement about his much-awaited Wishbone World Tour
The 'Memories' singer brings his upcoming concert tour, Wishbone World Tour, in support of his studio album, 'Wishbone'

Colman Domingo joins Ariana Grande's 'Wicked: For Good' for surprise role

Colman Domingo joins Ariana Grande's 'Wicked: For Good' for surprise role
Ariana Grande's upcoming movie, 'Wicked: For Good,' will premiere in November this year

Dua Lipa's Liverpool show erupts as surprise pop legend joins her onstage

Dua Lipa's Liverpool show erupts as surprise pop legend joins her onstage
The 'Levitating' crooner is currently touring Europe as part of her ongoing third concert tour, Radical Optimism