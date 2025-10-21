Jennifer Aniston wedding plans to Jim Curtis spark inner circle concerns

Jennifer Aniston reportedly can’t wait to marry Jim Curtis.
As per Radaronline, a source revealed that the Friends alum is eager to marry new boyfriend Jim Curtis, telling friends she's “ready to walk down the aisle again” despite concerns about his finances.
The source revealed that Aniston wants a small beach wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, even as some in her inner circle worry she’s moving too fast.
"Jen's already acting like the wedding is a sure thing," said a source close to the actress.
They added, "She truly believes Jim is the right man for her and doesn't see any reason to hold off. She says she's never felt this content – she just wants to make it official."
Showing concerns over Curtis debts, another source mentioned, "Some of Jen's friends were uneasy when they found out about his debts and even labeled him a gold-digger, since she's often the one footing the bill for their dinners, trips, and day-to-day life.”
The tipster revealed, "But he's completely won everyone over. He's gentle, steady, and down-to-earth – nothing like the Hollywood guys she's dated before. Jen loves that he's mature and real."
"She was unsure about him in the beginning," a mutual friend said, adding, "But after getting to know Jim, she understood why Jen's so smitten. He has this calm, steady presence that instantly puts her at ease."
The sources also said that Aniston and Curtis discussed their future on their very first date, and their wedding plans have only sped up since.
To note, Aniston, previously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, went public with Curtis earlier this year and their bond deepened during a summer yacht trip to Mallorca.