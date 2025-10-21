Paulina Tamayo, renowned Ecuadorian singer dies at 60

Paulina Tamayo, a beloved Ecuadorian musician, has passed away at the age of 60.
She took her last breath on Tuesday, October 21, and the news of her death was shared through her official social media accounts.
Her Instagram account posted a stunning click of the singer alongside a heartfelt tribute in the caption, noting, "Her voice lingers in the heart of a whole country.Thank you so much, eternal Paulina, forever La Grande del Ecuador."
Following the news of her passing, artists and fans alike flooded the social media platforms to pay their respects to the late singer.
"Today Ecuador is mourning, gone is the voice that made the soul of a country cry. Thank you my dear Paulina, thank you for so much," one user penned in the comment of the post.
Another fan noted, "May God have her in his glory, what a great sorrow goes away, an extraordinary voice and a golden heart."
While a third mourner wrote, "The song of the Andes that vibrated so much the hearts of the Ecuadorians, today echoes strong and different. The most prodigious voice in the country leaves us, rest in peace Paulina!"
For Paulina Tamayo's contributions to traditional Ecuadorian music and her phenomenal talent, she earned the title of "La grande del Ecuador".