Anne Hathaway receives top honor at Golden Heart Awards with Adam Shulman  

Anne Hathaway just had her biggest awards moment at the 2025 Golden Awards ceremony alongside her husband, Adam Shulman.
The Devil Wears Prada actress received the Golden Heart Award for her remarkable contributions to philanthropic causes across the world.
Hathaway – who is set to appear in upcoming movies, including The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey, and Mother Mary – has scored the Outstanding Philanthropy and Volunteerism award at the Cathedral of St John the Divine in New York City.
On Monday, October 20, the God's Love We Deliver foundation took to their Instagram Stories to share the exclusive update on the 42-year-old actress’ recent career milestone.
The Interstellar actress was supported by her life partner throughout the star-studded event.
She was also pictured sharing a warm hug with the renowned supermodel, Gigi Hadid, who was also in attendance at the awards gala.
The Intern alum also delivered a powerful speech after receiving the trophy, saying, "To live in New York, you have to have heart. Tones of it. Oceans of it. A heart turned up to 11."
Anne Hathaway is currently filming for her upcoming film, Verity, alongside Dakota Johnson, Brady Wagner and Josh Hartnett.
The new movie is expected to be released in October next year.