Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s secret wedding venue and date revealed

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, in a joint Instagram post

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Online investigators believe that they have uncovered the location and date of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, which is expected to happen next summer.

The couple announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, in a joint Instagram post, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," with a slew of dreamy engagement photos.

The proposal happened after the 14-time Grammy-winning artist recorded her album announcement on the New Heights podcast, hosted by Travis and his brother Jason Kelce.

Taylor flaunted her vintage-inspired Old Mine brilliant-cut diamond ring, designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewellery.

Currently, speculation regarding the adorable couple’s wedding has fueled up during Swift’s promotional tour for The Life of a Showgirl.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding venue

The grand event is likely to happen near Swift’s Rhode Island seaside estate in Watch Hill, Westerly.

Two dreamy venues are popular guesses: Breakers, a 70-room mansion built by Cornelius Vanderbilt II in Newport, valued at $500 million and just 40 miles from Swift’s home, and Ocean House, close to her property.

As per The Daily Mail, another couple booked one of these venues; however, they reportedly asked to move their event by an unknown third party, possibly Swift and Kelce.

Several reports suggested this couple offered to cover the wedding and honeymoon costs, estimated at over $150,000.

It is pertinent to mention that these claims remain unverified.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding date (expected)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding is likely to happen on June 13, 2026 — the only Saturday the 13th falls on that year, as number 13 holds great significance for Swift, strengthening the ongoing speculation regarding their wedding.

