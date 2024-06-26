Hollywood

Sabrina Carpenter’s Vogue cameo leaves internet divided

Sabrina Carpenter made her runway cameo at Vogue World 2024 in Paris

  • June 26, 2024

 Sabrina Carpenter made her runway cameo at Vogue World 2024 in Paris


Sabrina Carpenter rocked the Vogue World 2024 with her swoon-worthy runway cameo.

Vogue Magazine brought the debut to light via their official Instagram handle on Tuesday, June 25 where the On My Way singer can be seen cat-walking on her latest superhit Espresso.

“We’ll be honest, @sabrinacarpenter’s cameo at #VogueWorld was no nonsense. Head to the link in our bio to see more, including a breakdown of the celebration by the number. (Hint: 5,000 macarons were served in total, from fittings to the night of the show.)” Vogue Magazine penned.


The Short n’ Sweet artist was styled in a white and red striped swimsuit along with a matching scarf tied over her blonde locks.

Carpenter strolled confidently through the Place Vendome as she debuted for the fashion event put on by the magazine.

However, netizens have mixed opinions regarding the cameo.

“Sabrina proving short girls can absolutely own the runway, love to see it beauty comes in all sizes not just 5’9,” expressed a fan.

Another admired, “She is the moment.”

“It looks like you're going to wash clothes in the river,” criticized a follower while another commented, “Absolutely BAD TASTE... Sad... Fashion is DEAD...”

Besides this, Sabrina Carpenter is also preparing for her upcoming North American tour Short N’ Sweet to promote the album.

The tour will kickstart from Columbia on September 23 and is scheduled to end in Los Angeles on November 18.

