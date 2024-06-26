Royal

Royal Family faces major setback after Princess Anne hospitalization

Princess Anne, the 'hardest worker' health crisis brings challenges to the royal family

  • by Web Desk
  • June 26, 2024


Princess Anne's recent hospitalization deals another blow to the Royal Family, as their 'hardest worker' faces an unexpected setback.

As per the reports, the Princess Royal's is unable to continue with her planned schedule this week after she sustained a concussion and minor injuries on the estate of Gatcombe Park on June 23, for which she remains hospitalized.

She is known for her strong work ethic and often records the highest number of annual royal outings on behalf of the monarch, reportedly clocking 457 engagements in 2023 — even more than King Charles' official count.

Queen Elizabeth’s former press spokesman Dickie Arbiter discussed Princess Anne’s dedication to The Telegraph, “She just gets on with it, often carrying out multiple engagements in one day.”

Dickie added, “Of course, much of what the King does is behind the scenes, in meetings and going through his red boxes, which doesn’t warrant a mention in the Court Circular.”

As per PEOPLE, despite the palace's statement that Princess Anne has been hospitalised as a "precautionary measure" and is "expected to make a full and swift recovery," the incident is the latest blow to the British royal family following King Charles and Kate Middleton's recent health scares.

