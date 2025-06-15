Victoria Beckham snubs Nicola Peltz in touching Father's Day tribute to David 

Lady Victoria Beckham has extended heartiest Father’s Day wishes to her husband, Sir David Beckham, with a touching tribute.
The renowned British Fashion Designer turned to her Instagram handle on Sunday, June 15, to share a sneak peek into her private life amid the ongoing family feud with her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham.
Victoria’s heartfelt post, accompanied by a touching Father's Day note that read, "Happy Father’s Day to the best daddy there is! You always lead with love, and our four beautiful children are a reflection of that. We all love you so so much!!"
She also tagged her four children she shares with the former English footballer, "@brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xxx." in her post.
The viral video clip showed David spending quality time with his three children, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, while his eldest son was absent from the frame.
Victoria also dropped an adorable family photo of her four children and her life partner, while not including her daughter-in-law and her eldest son, Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham's ongoing family fallout with son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz:
For those unaware, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, who exchanged marital vows in 1999, have been involved in a messy rift between their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.
According to media reports, the main reason for the family feud was the couple’s second son, Romeo's relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, whom Brooklyn has briefly dated before his marriage to Nicola.
Despite Romeo's breakup with Kim, Brooklyn did not make any efforts to end the ongoing family feud with his parents.