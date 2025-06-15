Entertainment

Victoria Beckham snubs Nicola Peltz in touching Father's Day tribute to David

The former Spice Girls singer extended Father's Day wishes to husband David Beckham in a moving post

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Victoria Beckham snubs Nicola Peltz in touching Father's Day tribute to David 

Lady Victoria Beckham has extended heartiest Father’s Day wishes to her husband, Sir David Beckham, with a touching tribute.

The renowned British Fashion Designer turned to her Instagram handle on Sunday, June 15, to share a sneak peek into her private life amid the ongoing family feud with her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham.

Victoria’s heartfelt post, accompanied by a touching Father's Day note that read, "Happy Father’s Day to the best daddy there is! You always lead with love, and our four beautiful children are a reflection of that. We all love you so so much!!"

She also tagged her four children she shares with the former English footballer, "@brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xxx." in her post.

The viral video clip showed David spending quality time with his three children, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, while his eldest son was absent from the frame.

Victoria also dropped an adorable family photo of her four children and her life partner, while not including her daughter-in-law and her eldest son, Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham's ongoing family fallout with son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz: 

For those unaware, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, who exchanged marital vows in 1999, have been involved in a messy rift between their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

According to media reports, the main reason for the family feud was the couple’s second son, Romeo's relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, whom Brooklyn has briefly dated before his marriage to Nicola. 

Despite Romeo's breakup with Kim, Brooklyn did not make any efforts to end the ongoing family feud with his parents. 

Olivia Rodrigo ‘stands with’ immigrants amid massive protests against Trump
Olivia Rodrigo ‘stands with’ immigrants amid massive protests against Trump
The ‘Guts’ hitmaker expresses support for immigrants as anti-Trump protests erupt across the U.S.
Justin Bieber sends strong message after son Jack Blues' name misspelled
Justin Bieber sends strong message after son Jack Blues' name misspelled
The 'Peaches' crooner welcomed the arrival of his son, Jack Blues Bieber, with Hailey Bieber in August last year
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas spark dating buzz with private evenings at elite club
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas spark dating buzz with private evenings at elite club
'Mission: Impossible' star and the 'Deep Water' starlet have made their date nights to London
Jonas Brothers call off Dodger Stadium show amid tour shake-up
Jonas Brothers call off Dodger Stadium show amid tour shake-up
Jonas Brothers concerts set for stadiums in six U.S. locales this summer
‘The Boys’ star Erin Moriarty confesses about shocking diagnosis
‘The Boys’ star Erin Moriarty confesses about shocking diagnosis
Erin Moriarty reveals she was diagnosed with graves’ disease last month
Lauren Miller, ‘Real Housewives’ executive, dies during childbirth
Lauren Miller, ‘Real Housewives’ executive, dies during childbirth
The executive of ‘RHONY’ and ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’, Lauren Miller, passes away while giving birth to her second child
Gracie Abrams, Mark Ruffalo, Jimmy Kimmel join anti-Trump protest
Gracie Abrams, Mark Ruffalo, Jimmy Kimmel join anti-Trump protest
Anna Kendrick also join Gracie Abrams, Mark Ruffalo to protest against Donald Trump's administration
Justin Bieber, Hailey drop rare glimpse of son Jack on Father's Day eve
Justin Bieber, Hailey drop rare glimpse of son Jack on Father's Day eve
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber welcomed the arrival of their only son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August last year
Kevin Costner gets candid about retirement plans, life goals
Kevin Costner gets candid about retirement plans, life goals
'Yellowstone' reflects on his decades-long career and shares if there’s still anything left on his bucket list
Paris Jackson shuts down trolls after canceling show to honor Michael Jackson
Paris Jackson shuts down trolls after canceling show to honor Michael Jackson
The 'Let Down' crooner set to observe pop icon, Michael Jackson's 16th death anniversary this month
Jenna Ortega gives bombshell statement before ‘Wednesday’ season 2 release
Jenna Ortega gives bombshell statement before ‘Wednesday’ season 2 release
'Wednesday' season 2 is set to release in two parts
Kendall Jenner follows in footsteps of Kim Kardashian with political move
Kendall Jenner follows in footsteps of Kim Kardashian with political move
Kendall Jenner shares shocking political message against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids