Royal

Prince William ‘steals the show’ with THIS gesture during Emperor Naruhito visit

Prince William welcomed Emperor Naruhito without his sick wife Kate Middleton

  • by Web Desk
  • June 26, 2024


Prince William “stole the show” during the Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s visit to the UK.

The Prince of Wales welcomed the visitor and his wife, Empress Masako, as they arrived from their London hotel to Horse Guards Parade.

A Body language expert Darren Stanton pointed out how William’s “confidence” stole the show.

Dareen explained to Mirror, “Prince William steals the show when he arrives. He is such a professional and has developed leaps and bounds. His posture is upright and shows confidence and we don’t see pacifying gestures of nervousness like we used to.”

“When he speaks he is confident and has no blank fillers. His hands are open and not in his pockets or playing with his cufflinks, which are both nervous gestures,” he further explained.

According to the expert, King Charles seemed “very relaxed and content” during the delegation visit.

Dareen added, “It’s taken Charles decades and decades to build his resilience, but he has definitely developed into a strong man. The main difference we see in Charles now is he has found his feet within the Royal Family. He has taken the protocols his mum instilled in him and knows what works for him in a modern monarchy.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla greeted the couple on Tuesday.

The Emperor of Japan wished King Charles "good health" amid his ongoing cancer battle.

Duchess Sophie remembers Kate Middleton at State Banquet

Duchess Sophie remembers Kate Middleton at State Banquet
Christina Applegate discloses shocking news about daughter Sadie's health

Christina Applegate discloses shocking news about daughter Sadie's health
Prince William's ‘rod of iron’ rules bars Harry’s Royal comeback

Prince William's ‘rod of iron’ rules bars Harry’s Royal comeback
US journalist Evan Gershkovich's spy trail begins in Russia

US journalist Evan Gershkovich's spy trail begins in Russia

Royal News

US journalist Evan Gershkovich's spy trail begins in Russia
Prince William's ‘rod of iron’ rules bars Harry’s Royal comeback
US journalist Evan Gershkovich's spy trail begins in Russia
Royal Family faces major setback after Princess Anne hospitalization
US journalist Evan Gershkovich's spy trail begins in Russia
Kate Middleton, Prince William prove their ‘strong partnership’ amid ‘breakdown’
US journalist Evan Gershkovich's spy trail begins in Russia
Emperor of Japan sends well wishes to King Charles amidst cancer treatment
US journalist Evan Gershkovich's spy trail begins in Russia
King Charles' new royal change aims to protect environment
US journalist Evan Gershkovich's spy trail begins in Russia
Zara Tindall checks up on mother Princess Anne at hospital
US journalist Evan Gershkovich's spy trail begins in Russia
King Charles gets knives out for grand banquet with Emperor Naruhito
US journalist Evan Gershkovich's spy trail begins in Russia
Sir Timothy Laurence gives health update on hospitalized wife Princess Anne
US journalist Evan Gershkovich's spy trail begins in Russia
King Charles gives a dazzling welcome to Japanese Emperor Naruhito
US journalist Evan Gershkovich's spy trail begins in Russia
Princess Anne visited by husband Timothy Laurence after 2 nights in hospital
US journalist Evan Gershkovich's spy trail begins in Russia
Prince William feels 'honoured' to welcome Emperor and Empress of Japan
US journalist Evan Gershkovich's spy trail begins in Russia
Prince William, Kate Middleton dethrone Meghan, Harry in 'power ranking'