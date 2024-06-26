Prince William ‘steals the show’ with THIS gesture during Emperor Naruhito visit

Prince William “stole the show” during the Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s visit to the UK.
The Prince of Wales welcomed the visitor and his wife, Empress Masako, as they arrived from their London hotel to Horse Guards Parade.
A Body language expert Darren Stanton pointed out how William’s “confidence” stole the show.
Dareen explained to Mirror, “Prince William steals the show when he arrives. He is such a professional and has developed leaps and bounds. His posture is upright and shows confidence and we don’t see pacifying gestures of nervousness like we used to.”
“When he speaks he is confident and has no blank fillers. His hands are open and not in his pockets or playing with his cufflinks, which are both nervous gestures,” he further explained.
According to the expert, King Charles seemed “very relaxed and content” during the delegation visit.
Dareen added, “It’s taken Charles decades and decades to build his resilience, but he has definitely developed into a strong man. The main difference we see in Charles now is he has found his feet within the Royal Family. He has taken the protocols his mum instilled in him and knows what works for him in a modern monarchy.”
King Charles and Queen Camilla greeted the couple on Tuesday.
The Emperor of Japan wished King Charles "good health" amid his ongoing cancer battle.