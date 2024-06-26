Prince Harry gets ‘heartbroken’ over Royal Family’s treatment, ‘plans UK trip’

Prince Harry is reportedly “planning a UK trip” to reconcile with the royal family after getting “heartbroken” with their harsh treatment.
The royal family has snubbed Harry and his wife Meghan Markle on recent three big occasions including Trooping the Colour this month.
The Spare author has seemingly decided to take action after being "upset and emotional."
An insider exclusively revealed to Closer magazine, "He can't believe it's come to this, and he's now saying he's going to fly over and force them to face him. He's still a prince, after all; they're still his family, and whether they like it or not, he's refusing to just be cast aside."
“He continues to be heartbroken and confused by the way he's being treated by the royals. He's not getting updates on his father or Kate's health, and even basic communications are pretty well non-existent,” the source further disclosed.
Harry’s tumultuous relationship with the royal family started when he gave controversial remarks during an interview to Oprah Winfrey.