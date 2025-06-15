Dakota Johnson gets candid about intimacy after Chris Martin breakup

Dakota Johnson is embracing her independence following her split from Chris Martin.
The 50 Shades of Grey starlet made a serious confession about her sex life after ending her engagement to her longtime fiancé Coldplay frontman.
While chatting about her upcoming movie Materialists, she confessed to Amy Poehler on Tuesday's episode of the comedian's podcast Good Hang, “I don't have to psych myself up for sex scenes,” adding, “I'm always psyched up for sex.”
She also disclosed that she would have sex talks with her movie star mom Melanie Griffith.
Johnson also remembered how the Working Girl actress instilled in her the belief that sex is both meaningful and sacred.
“My mom raised me to be really, really proud of my body and love my body,” she added.
“So I've always felt so grateful for that, especially in my work because I can use it and it feels real,” Johnson continued.
The Madame Web starlet went on to say about her mother, “She's a generous person. She's extremely generous,” adding, “If you said to her, ‘I love your shirt.’”
“Mostly because she loves to be naked and has great t*ts,” she added.
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin relationship:
To note, it came after it was revealed that Johnson and her fiancé had called off their engagement and broke up.
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's relationship began in October 2017 and ended in June 2025.