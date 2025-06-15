Entertainment

Dakota Johnson gets candid about intimacy after Chris Martin breakup

'Materialists' starlet made a serious confession after ending her engagement to fiancé Coldplay frontman

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Dakota Johnson gets candid about intimacy after Chris Martin breakup
Dakota Johnson gets candid about intimacy after Chris Martin breakup

Dakota Johnson is embracing her independence following her split from Chris Martin.

The 50 Shades of Grey starlet made a serious confession about her sex life after ending her engagement to her longtime fiancé Coldplay frontman.

While chatting about her upcoming movie Materialists, she confessed to Amy Poehler on Tuesday's episode of the comedian's podcast Good Hang, “I don't have to psych myself up for sex scenes,” adding, “I'm always psyched up for sex.”

She also disclosed that she would have sex talks with her movie star mom Melanie Griffith.

Johnson also remembered how the Working Girl actress instilled in her the belief that sex is both meaningful and sacred.

“My mom raised me to be really, really proud of my body and love my body,” she added.

“So I've always felt so grateful for that, especially in my work because I can use it and it feels real,” Johnson continued.

The Madame Web starlet went on to say about her mother, “She's a generous person. She's extremely generous,” adding, “If you said to her, ‘I love your shirt.’”

“Mostly because she loves to be naked and has great t*ts,” she added.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin relationship:

To note, it came after it was revealed that Johnson and her fiancé had called off their engagement and broke up.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's relationship began in October 2017 and ended in June 2025.

Victoria Beckham snubs Nicola Peltz in touching Father's Day tribute to David
Victoria Beckham snubs Nicola Peltz in touching Father's Day tribute to David
The former Spice Girls singer extended Father's Day wishes to husband David Beckham in a moving post
Olivia Rodrigo ‘stands with’ immigrants amid massive protests against Trump
Olivia Rodrigo ‘stands with’ immigrants amid massive protests against Trump
The ‘Guts’ hitmaker expresses support for immigrants as anti-Trump protests erupt across the U.S.
Justin Bieber sends strong message after son Jack Blues' name misspelled
Justin Bieber sends strong message after son Jack Blues' name misspelled
The 'Peaches' crooner welcomed the arrival of his son, Jack Blues Bieber, with Hailey Bieber in August last year
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas spark dating buzz with private evenings at elite club
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas spark dating buzz with private evenings at elite club
'Mission: Impossible' star and the 'Deep Water' starlet have made their date nights to London
Jonas Brothers call off Dodger Stadium show amid tour shake-up
Jonas Brothers call off Dodger Stadium show amid tour shake-up
Jonas Brothers concerts set for stadiums in six U.S. locales this summer
‘The Boys’ star Erin Moriarty confesses about shocking diagnosis
‘The Boys’ star Erin Moriarty confesses about shocking diagnosis
Erin Moriarty reveals she was diagnosed with graves’ disease last month
Lauren Miller, ‘Real Housewives’ executive, dies during childbirth
Lauren Miller, ‘Real Housewives’ executive, dies during childbirth
The executive of ‘RHONY’ and ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’, Lauren Miller, passes away while giving birth to her second child
Gracie Abrams, Mark Ruffalo, Jimmy Kimmel join anti-Trump protest
Gracie Abrams, Mark Ruffalo, Jimmy Kimmel join anti-Trump protest
Anna Kendrick also join Gracie Abrams, Mark Ruffalo to protest against Donald Trump's administration
Justin Bieber, Hailey drop rare glimpse of son Jack on Father's Day eve
Justin Bieber, Hailey drop rare glimpse of son Jack on Father's Day eve
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber welcomed the arrival of their only son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August last year
Kevin Costner gets candid about retirement plans, life goals
Kevin Costner gets candid about retirement plans, life goals
'Yellowstone' reflects on his decades-long career and shares if there’s still anything left on his bucket list
Paris Jackson shuts down trolls after canceling show to honor Michael Jackson
Paris Jackson shuts down trolls after canceling show to honor Michael Jackson
The 'Let Down' crooner set to observe pop icon, Michael Jackson's 16th death anniversary this month
Jenna Ortega gives bombshell statement before ‘Wednesday’ season 2 release
Jenna Ortega gives bombshell statement before ‘Wednesday’ season 2 release
'Wednesday' season 2 is set to release in two parts